1.36 million online credit course registrations in 2016/17 in Canadian universities and colleges

Growth in online learning continues in Canadian universities, colleges and CEGEPs offering flexible access to post-secondary education throughout the country

The 2018 Survey results illustrate that most Canadian post-secondary institutions see online learning as critical to their future plans; particularly as it relates to increasing access for students” — Tricia Donovan

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1.36 million online credit course registrations in 2016/17 in Canadian universities and collegesToronto: Growth in online learning continues in Canadian universities, colleges and CEGEPs offering flexible access to post-secondary courses and programs throughout the country, according to a recent report released by the Canadian Digital Learning and Research Association. The results of the Tracking Online and Digital Learning in Canada survey can be found online at: https://onlinelearningsurveycanada.ca/publications-2018/ The second annual survey of online learning was conducted in summer of 2018. The survey team, led by Dr. Tricia Donovan and Dr. Tony Bates, targeted over 200 public post-secondary institutions across Canada, and achieved a high response rate of 80% from all universities, colleges and CEGEPs.Key findings include:• 1.36 million online credit course registrations in 2016/17, which is equivalent to 4 universities of 27,500 each, 4 colleges of 10,000 each and a CEGEP of 3,500.• One in five students are taking at least one online course per year, while many are taking between 3-10 courses each year• More than 2/3rds of all Canadian post-secondary institutions now offer online courses and/or programs.• Increasing student access and flexibility, attracting students beyond traditional service areas and increasing student options for credential completion were identified as key benefits of online and digital learning.• Additional effort required of faculty was cited as the most significant barrier (85%) of respondents; inadequate training and support for faculty in online learning was identified as a key barrier by 73% of respondents.• Canadian leaders hold a more positive of the learning outcomes in online courses than counterparts surveyed in the United States during the same time period.“The 2018 survey results illustrate that most Canadian post-secondary institutions see online learning as critical to their future academic plans; particularly as it relates to increasing access for students,” says Tricia Donovan, Executive Director, CDLRA. “We believe that capturing this data will help institutions to continue to foster student success in online learning through supports for faculty and institutional practice.”“The National survey underscores the expanding interest in online learning in Canada. For us to support this growth, we need to expand and innovate programs that support faculty. Our Ontario Extend program is aimed squarely at providing faculty with the digital fluency to confidently take their teaching online,” says David Porter, CEO, eCampusOntario.This survey was initiated in 2017 by Dr. Tony Bates, a Canadian consultant and author of many books and articles on the adoption of online learning. The intention is to continue this survey as an annual process, offering national data to inform policy decisions by government, institutions, academic departments and individual instructors as well as to capture benefits for students.The survey is supported by eCampusOntario, BCcampus, Campus Manitoba, Quebec Ministère de l'Éducation et de l'Enseignement supérieur, CICan, Contact North, OCAS, Pearson Canada, D2L and partners from the USA: Babson Survey Research Group and WCET. By gathering Canadian data in a regular and consistent form, this data is available for use in Canada, and for comparison with broader North American trends.For more information, contact Dr. Tricia Donovan at tdonovan@onlinelearningsurveycanada.ca or 902-304-2846



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.