GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp. Achieves Targeted User Base and Completes Phase I of White Label Software Solution for Swiss Bank

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp. (CSE: MPLS) (FWB: 48G) (WKN: A2JF6W) (“GoverMedia” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Company has completed Phase I of the software development and implementation project for the previously announced Swiss Private Bank’s (the Client) internal communication system. GoverMedia Plus successfully completed the first phase of the project and GoverMedia Plus’ customer made a milestone payment of CAD$ 100,000.00 in Dec. last year. Additional payments of CAN$ 100,000.00 are expected once the next project phase is successfully completed.



Roland J. Bopp, CEO of GoverMedia, commented “We are very pleased to announce that GoverMedia Plus not only achieved the targeted registered user base of approx. 300.000 at the end of its first year of operation but also successfully completed the implementation of phase 1 of the software development project with our client. This commercial relationship represents the first break through in developing a successful software development activity within the Swiss private banking sector, considering the market’s demands and our developers’ expertise in communication and cryptography. Our current focus is to successfully finalize this solution within our client’s IT infrastructure. We are confident that additional revenue generating opportunities will emerge. GoverMedia Plus will pursue other software development and implementation projects in the European banking sector”.

