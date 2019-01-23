Clay Clark, Founder of the Thrivetime Show, Welcomes Jason Khalipa, the “Fittest Man in the World” to Business Podcast

Jason Khalipa , Founder of NC.FIT & CrossFit Legend

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clay Clark, founder of Thrive15 and creator of the “Thrivetime Show – Business School Without the BS,” recently celebrated the two-year anniversary of his podcast November 5th, 2018 with over half a million monthly downloads, and now he’s had the pleasure of welcoming Jason Khalipa, “The Fittest Man in the World,” to his successful podcast.

The Thrivetime Show allows viewers to “Experience business school without the BS” with Clark and his co-host: optometrist turned business tycoon Doctor Robert Zoellner. The award-winning team has been featured on Forbes, Fast Company, Bloomberg, and Pando Daily. Currently, the podcast has over 1,300 episodes, and has featured Emmy Award-Winners, New York Times best-selling authors, NFL Players, and NBA Players.

The team’s recent episode featuring Jason Khalipa provided a wealth of information about living life to the fullest, and working hard every step of the way. Khalipa, a committed husband, father, and author, has the honor of being the 2008 Crossfit Games champion, which granted him the title of being the “Fittest Man in the World.”

Khalipa is also the founder of NCFIT gyms within 6 locations including: 5 locations in California and 1 in Mexico. He is the author of “As Many Reps As Possible – Succeeding in Competition, Business and Life by Making the Most of Every Single Minute.” Throughout his life, Khalipa has chosen to stay positive as he has fought through endless adversity including the moment when his daughter, Ava, was diagnosed with leukemia. He believes that the only real-life hack is to work really hard.

“The first chapter in my book explains how you can identify your why, and how you can focus on your goal and be able to switch focus when life gives you a curveball,” explains Khalipa, “I came about this philosophy by getting through shock and adversity [in my life]. You need to know why you’re doing whatever challenge you set before yourself and when adversity strikes, you need to have a strong why to fall back on and to support you.”

Khalipa believes that in today’s society, there is a misconception that anything can be achieved through “life-hacks” or other easy cheats. He argues that the only way anything can actually be achieved is to work at it, and work really hard. “Everyone wants instant gratification. People don’t post their struggles and the decades of hard work on social media,” explains Khalipa, “People don’t see the years of hard work. You have to ask yourself if you have the confidence from years of hard work and preparation before you compete in fitness or in business.”

Clay Clark, who over the years has also worked as a business growth consultant, educator, and entertainer of choice for countless clients, is happy that he is able to change lives with messages like Khalipa’s. “This is a way we can do it — on the web,” states Clark, “our mission with this podcast is to help people thrive and live at their peak.”

“The key is consistency and exercising hard,” concludes Khalipa, “You have to surround yourself with like-minded people, and you have to have the mindset of ‘I want to be fit for the rest of my life.’”

Website – http://www.jasonkhalipa.com/

Instagram – @jasonkhalipa



