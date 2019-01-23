Medical researcher & doctor William Matzner publishes article about the importance of vaccinating children

Website of Dr William Matzner California Dr William Matzner, California William Lee Matzner research at ResearchGate LinkedIn profile of William Matzner MD California

Vaccinations keep children safe from potentially deadly diseases. But when in doubt, check with the pediatrician based on the medical history.

It’s important to get children vaccinated to keep them safe from potentially deadly diseases. But as always, when in doubt, review the issues with the pediatrician based on the medical history.” — Dr. William Matzner, California (Healthcare Analytics, LLC)

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Presumably all parents want to keep their children safe. That includes the necessary medical care and vaccinations. However, there are controversial and contradictory opinions and information about vaccinations for children. Dr. William Matzner , MD, based in Simi Valley, California, provides his thoughts on this issue. The complete article is available on the Blog of Dr. Matzner at https://drwilliammatzner.blogspot.com Let us start with the basics: What Is a Vaccine?By now, you probably understand why people are vaccinated. Let’s talk about vaccines in layman terms. A vaccine is a product that is given to children, as well as adults, to protect them from infectious diseases. There are various types of vaccines and every year, developments are made to counteract the effects of new diseases discovered. The chemical components in a vaccine stimulate antibodies production and provide immunity against various disease processes.Now here’s the truly fascinating part: the vaccine works due to the causative agent present in the disease, which is used as a synthetic substitute. The antigen induces an immune response in the body without injecting the disease.So here are the Top 5 Reasons to Get Your Child Vaccinated (and remember that when you are unsure, the child’s pediatrician, based on the available medical history, probably knows best):1.Get Your Child Vaccinated (usually within first 12 Months) to protect against some diseasesThe first vaccination is usually given to a child within first 12 months (this may differ depending on the particular case, again consult the pediatrician). The basic MMR vaccine is given first, and it protects infants from rubella, measles, and mumps. Another important vaccine that should be given within 2 months is IPC, which protects newborn babies from polio.There are in total 10 vaccines, with varying doses that should be given to children. They amount to 24 doses and extend from the time of birth to 6 years. You can check out the schedules and recommended doses at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or check with the pediatrician.2. Vaccines Provide a Shield Against Serious IllnessesIf your child does not get vaccinated at the right time, his or her immune system becomes vulnerable to attacks. When you travel with your children abroad, not only are they at risk but they also put other children at risk.Some of the vaccine-preventable diseases are:* Diphtheria* Hepatitis A* Haemophilus influenza type b (Caused by bacterial meningitis)* Hepatitis B* Influenza* Human Papillomavirus (Caused by of cervical cancer)* Measles* Mumps* Meningococcal* Pertussis (Whooping Cough)* Polio* Pneumococcal (Causes blood infections and bacterial meningitis)* Rotavirus* Tetanus (Lockjaw)* Rubella (German measles)* Varicella (Chickenpox)All of these diseases can lead to serious complications such as amputation of leg or arm, paralysis of limbs, brain damage, convulsions, and even death.3. Vaccines Protect Your Child’s FutureChildren are exposed to germs on a daily basis. Following are some of the places where your child is likely to come into contact with dangerous bacteria:* Preschool or daycare* School* College* University* Doctor’s waiting room* Community center* Events and concerts* Summer camp* An airplane or a busThese germs spread through crowded places and by the time you notice the symptoms starting to appear, it’s too late.4. Vaccines Are Generally SafeSide effects of vaccines are rarely seen. With so many improvements in vaccines over the years, the side effects are now limited to low fever or numbness in leg or arm.5. Vaccines Save You from Expensive Medical BillsAs mentioned earlier, getting your child vaccinated protects your future and allows you to create savings for their future. From $9 to more than $200, vaccines have been priced according to the spread of diseases. CDC recently updated its vaccine price list at https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/programs/vfc/awardees/vaccine-management/price-list/index.html , which you can refer to, to find out how much your insurance will cover. Remember: get your children vaccinated as their future is at stake here.About William L. Matzner , M.D., PhD, FACPDr. William Lee Matzner works in the area of healthcare economics consulting at Healthcare Analytics, LLC, in California. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Stanford University. He received his M.D. with Honors from Baylor College of Medicine. In 1988, he was the Solomon Scholar for Resident Research at Cedar Sinai Medical Center. Dr. Matzner subsequently was awarded a PhD in Neuro Economics from Claremont Graduate University. He is board certified in Internal Medicine and Palliative Medicine. He has researched and published extensively on the issue of reproduction and immunology in medical literature. He has been in private practice since 1989, specializing in Reproductive Immunology and Internal medicine.

