Paul Isaacs to Address Presidential Leadership Series at Bob Jones University

/EIN News/ -- Greenville, SC, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Isaacs, president of Save the Storks, will headline the Bob Jones University Presidential Leadership Series Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. in the Founders Memorial Amphitorium on the BJU campus.

“We look forward to having one of our graduates inspire our students to engage on important social issues such as protecting the sanctity of life,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “Paul has firsthand knowledge of practical ways that individuals can get involved promoting life.”

As president of a leading pro-life organization, Isaacs coordinates Save the Storks’ nationwide effort to support pregnancy centers as they assist expectant mothers through pregnancy and the birth of their child. The group provides valuable resources to centers by dispatching Storks mobile medical units, providing training services and offering marketing assistance to crisis pregnancy centers.

Save the Storks seeks to empower women during a vulnerable time in their lives by connecting them with compassionate care and ongoing support. The group employs a non-combative style and avoids partisan politics in an effort to focus on their mission of saving unborn children from abortion.

Isaacs graduated from BJU with a BA in History and earned an MA in Community Counseling from the University of Dayton. He was instrumental in the development of Assure Me, a pregnancy test vending machine initiative.

Previous Presidential Leadership Series speakers include United States Senator Tim Scott, Dennis Prager, Tim Goeglein and Jay Sekulow.

The event is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the parking garage located directly behind Rodeheaver Auditorium as well as on campus streets.

###

Attachment

Randy Page Bob Jones University (864) 241-1634 rpage@bju.edu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.