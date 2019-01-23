CIO Summit: Accelerating Innovation in the Enterprise to Gain a Competitive Edge Will Power the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s Upcoming Innovation Conference in Silicon Valley

Top executives speaking at the 2019 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will include Asheem Chandna, Partner, Greylock Partners; Michael Golz, CIO, Americas, SAP; Sheila Jordan, SVP & CIO, Symantec; Brian Lillie, Chief Product Officer, Equinix; Ralph Loura, SVP & CIO, Lumentum

In today's highly-disruptive markets, company leaders are looking for any opportunity to differentiate their brands from their rivals to attract and retain customers and gain a competitive edge. The role of the CIO and technology executives to help foster a culture of innovation and drive execution will be the focus of the 2019 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit, produced by HMG Strategy, taking place at the Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, CA on February 26, 2019.



“CIOs have a deep understanding as to how technology innovation can help drive business growth,” said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy’s President and CEO. “In order to succeed with innovation, CIOs and technology executives need to lead courageously with the CEO and the board of directors and challenge their direct reports and other stakeholders to think differently.”

The Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will kick-off with an HMG Lead Innovate Disrupt Tech Talk featuring an executive from Adobe.

Other stimulating sessions will include an executive panel of top venture capitalists who will discuss the leadership competencies needed by startup entrepreneurs in today’s highly disruptive business environment; an HMG Lead Innovate Disrupt Tech Talk by a Singtel executive; an executive panel of top technology executives that will share use cases for advanced technologies such as AI, analytics and the Internet of Things to enable competitive differentiation and speed to market; luncheon presentation of the HMG Strategy 2019 Top Technology Executives to Watch Awards; a panel of leading search executives who will share priceless insights on steps that top technology leaders are taking to trademark themselves and act as a talent magnet; an executive keynote by a Nutanix executive; an executive panel of technology and marketing leaders who will share practical advice for partnerships between the CIO and CMO that lead to more meaningful and engaging customer relationships; followed by a closing panel of board-level technology executives who will discuss what it takes to become boardroom-ready and to land a board position.

Prominent speakers at the Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will include:

Pernille Bruun-Jensen, Chief Marketing Officer, GoHealth Urgent Care

Tim Crawford, CIO Strategic Advisor, AVOA

Patty Hatter, CIO/GM, Start-Up Advisor

Karen Steele, Chief Marketing Officer, LeanData, Inc.

Patrick Steele, Chair, CIO Advisory Board, Blumberg Capital

Presenting Partners at the Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit include Nutanix. Platinum Partners include Magenic, Singtel, and Western Digital. Gold Partners include Zerto. Local Partners include Aisera. The Digital Partner of the Year is Adobe. The Digital Cybersecurity Partner of the Year is SecurityScorecard. Strategic Partners include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners include Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Sequoia. Association Partners include Year Up.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 300,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

