The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Launches NAMB All-In Giving Brokers Open Access to Any Lender in the Industry 

NAMB Members Can Gain Access to the New Platform Within an Hour



/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) today announced the availability of its new cloud-based platform, NAMB All-In. NAMB members can register for, and be up and running on, NAMB All-In in less than an hour. The software is free to all current NAMB members – with no implementation or monthly fees. The platform allows brokers to export the FNMA 3.2 file, giving them the ability to work with any industry lender.

Powered by Calyx Software (“Calyx”), a leading provider of comprehensive mortgage software solutions, NAMB All-In provides mortgage brokers with the three essential components they need to conduct business: a point-of-sale solution, a cloud-based loan origination system, and a single portal to seamlessly exchange data with premier lenders—Calyx Wholesaler MarketPlace.

Brokers can submit loan files directly from NAMB All-In to participating wholesale lenders or export a FNMA 3.2 file and provide to any lender. This critical capability ensures brokers can fulfill their promise of choice and broad marketplace access to the borrowers they serve.

Freedom Mortgage , Quicken Loans and Stearns Lending are Inaugural Members of NAMB All-In and the first lenders to complete integration certification with Calyx. Additional lenders are scheduled to be certified and onboarded in early 2019.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for NAMB All-In. Brokers and lenders alike are excited to be part of a sleek, new system made for professionals, by professionals,” said Richard Bettencourt, NAMB Board President. “NAMB All-In empowers brokers at every level, beginning with the mobile-friendly point-of-sale and ending with direct loan file delivery to integrated lenders or 3.2 file export capability. Representing the best interest of brokers and their borrowers is all we do and that is exemplified in NAMB All-In.”

To learn more, register for an upcoming NAMB All-In Overview Webinar here .

To sign up and use NAMB All-In, NAMB members can visit www.NAMBAI.com .

ABOUT NAMB:

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers is the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB members include small business owners, loan originators, account executives, and other industry professionals. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with education opportunities and offers rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. As the leading national trade association for this industry, NAMB is affiliated with State Associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 910,000* licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 39,000* licensed mortgage broker and mortgage lender businesses. NAMB’s active lobbying and advocacy efforts frequently focus on national and state issues. The Association hosts several meetings throughout the year. https://www.namb.org/

Contact:

Campbell Lewis Communications

Jessica Ruiz-Krout

212.995.8058

jessica@campbelllewis.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.