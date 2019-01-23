The Chemical Fertilizers Market Will Recover To Its 2014 Levels By 2022, New Report Finds

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemical Fertilizers Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 , a new report from The Business Research Company , shows that global fertilizer industry sales will not get back to their level of 2014, when they were worth $120 billion, until 2022. By then the fertilizer market size by value will reach $121.3 billion. Sales growth was negative from 2014 to 2018 but has now turned positive at a growth rate of 3.7% a year. The main factors restraining global fertilizers market growth in the historic period were overcapacity in food production, especially in China and the USA, erratic rainfall, rising prices for natural gas and safety regulations. Important drivers going forward will be global population growth, economic growth and the adoption of advanced technologies such as big data analytics, drone technology, artificial intelligence and mobile applications. These will outweigh the negative effects of widespread soil erosion, the reduction in free trade and interest rate increases.



/EIN News/ -- The fastest-growing segment of the chemical fertilizers market to 2022 will be the water-soluble fertilizer market, which is growing rapidly due to the increased commercial cultivation of high value crops to meet rising demand for safe and organic food. These fertilizers are specifically designed to be used in fertigation and foliar feed systems such as sprinkler and drip irrigation systems. Increasing awareness among farmers in developing countries of technology-driven agricultural practices will also support water-soluble fertilizer sales.

Chemical Fertilizers Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that identify opportunities and explain strategies, provide a market overview, analyze market size and potential, forecast market growth and explain market trends, drivers, restraints, and leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The market reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, exclusive insights and interviews with industry leaders. Market analysis and forecasts are provided by a highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers. The reports identify the strategies being adopted by leading market players and the segments, subsegments and countries that present the best market opportunities.

