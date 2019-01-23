Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Outlook 2017-2026: Market Accounted for $1.59 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $5.23 Billion by 2026
According to this report, the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market accounted for $1.59 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.1%. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include growing demand for reduced human intervention, growing demand for UGVs in the commercial, defense sectors and unreliable warfare tactics and rising operational efficiency. However, unpredictable external conditions and continuous power supply for UGVS are restricting the market growth.
Unmanned Ground Vehicles work on a set of sensors which are used for tracking the background as well as sometimes are used in autonomous decision making process. Moreover, UGVs also gains information about the climatic conditions and operates according to it using GPS coordinates while learning about the obstacle recognition and how to avoid them by planning a new path using the magnetic compass in order to measure the angles. It also parallely adapts to the unreliable surroundings for accomplishing the new and dangerous tasks.
By Mode of Operation, autonomous segment has significant market share during the forecast period owing to their capability of operating without any human intervention and autonomous UGVs is the future trend &many countries are investing in the development of autonomous troops for the army.
By Geography, Asia-Pacific market is probable to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Countries in this region, such as India and China, have augmented their defense budgets and are investing in the expansion and procurement of advanced systems for military operations.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Articulated Arm & GPS
5.3 Lasers
5.4 Sensors
5.5 Camera
5.6 Radar
5.7 Service
5.8 Solution
6 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, By Mode of Operation
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Autonomous
6.3 Tele- Operated
6.4 Semi-Autonomous
6.5 Tethered
6.6 Automated
7 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, By Mobility
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Tracked
7.3 Wheeled
7.4 Legged
7.5 Other Mobilities
8 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, By Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Large
8.3 Medium
8.4 Small
8.5 Micro
9 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, By Component
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Software
9.3 Hardware
10 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Defense
10.2.1 Physical Security
10.2.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)
10.2.3 Crew Integration and Automation Testing
10.2.4 Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaince (ISR)
10.2.5 Other Defences
10.3 Commercial
10.3.1 Domestic
10.3.2 Chemical
10.3.3 Field
10.3.4 Oil & Gas
10.3.5 Agriculture
10.3.6 Other Commercials
11 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, By Security Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Wireless Security
11.3 Endpoint Security
11.4 Cloud Security
11.5 Application Security
11.6 Network Security
11.7 Content Security
12 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 BAE Systems, Inc.
14.2 Horiba Mira
14.3 Nexter Group
14.4 ICOR Technology Inc.
14.5 Dok-Ing D.O.O.
14.6 General Dynamics Corporation
14.7 Cobham PLC
14.8 Irobot
14.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation
14.10 Mechatroniq Systems
14.11 Autonomous Solutions Inc.
14.12 RE2 Inc.
14.13 Oshkosh Corporation
14.14 Robosoft
14.15 Qinetiq Group PLC.
14.16 Aselsan A.S.
14.17 Northrop Grumman Corporation
14.18 Armtrac Ltd
14.19 Clearpath Robotics Inc.
14.20 G-Nius
