Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Outlook 2017-2026: Market Accounted for $1.59 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $5.23 Billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Ground Vehicle - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market accounted for $1.59 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.1%. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include growing demand for reduced human intervention, growing demand for UGVs in the commercial, defense sectors and unreliable warfare tactics and rising operational efficiency. However, unpredictable external conditions and continuous power supply for UGVS are restricting the market growth.



Unmanned Ground Vehicles work on a set of sensors which are used for tracking the background as well as sometimes are used in autonomous decision making process. Moreover, UGVs also gains information about the climatic conditions and operates according to it using GPS coordinates while learning about the obstacle recognition and how to avoid them by planning a new path using the magnetic compass in order to measure the angles. It also parallely adapts to the unreliable surroundings for accomplishing the new and dangerous tasks.



By Mode of Operation, autonomous segment has significant market share during the forecast period owing to their capability of operating without any human intervention and autonomous UGVs is the future trend &many countries are investing in the development of autonomous troops for the army.



By Geography, Asia-Pacific market is probable to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Countries in this region, such as India and China, have augmented their defense budgets and are investing in the expansion and procurement of advanced systems for military operations.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Articulated Arm & GPS

5.3 Lasers

5.4 Sensors

5.5 Camera

5.6 Radar

5.7 Service

5.8 Solution



6 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, By Mode of Operation

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Autonomous

6.3 Tele- Operated

6.4 Semi-Autonomous

6.5 Tethered

6.6 Automated



7 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, By Mobility

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Tracked

7.3 Wheeled

7.4 Legged

7.5 Other Mobilities



8 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, By Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large

8.3 Medium

8.4 Small

8.5 Micro



9 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, By Component

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Software

9.3 Hardware



10 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Defense

10.2.1 Physical Security

10.2.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

10.2.3 Crew Integration and Automation Testing

10.2.4 Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaince (ISR)

10.2.5 Other Defences

10.3 Commercial

10.3.1 Domestic

10.3.2 Chemical

10.3.3 Field

10.3.4 Oil & Gas

10.3.5 Agriculture

10.3.6 Other Commercials



11 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, By Security Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Wireless Security

11.3 Endpoint Security

11.4 Cloud Security

11.5 Application Security

11.6 Network Security

11.7 Content Security



12 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 BAE Systems, Inc.

14.2 Horiba Mira

14.3 Nexter Group

14.4 ICOR Technology Inc.

14.5 Dok-Ing D.O.O.

14.6 General Dynamics Corporation

14.7 Cobham PLC

14.8 Irobot

14.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

14.10 Mechatroniq Systems

14.11 Autonomous Solutions Inc.

14.12 RE2 Inc.

14.13 Oshkosh Corporation

14.14 Robosoft

14.15 Qinetiq Group PLC.

14.16 Aselsan A.S.

14.17 Northrop Grumman Corporation

14.18 Armtrac Ltd

14.19 Clearpath Robotics Inc.

14.20 G-Nius



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vqqhfs/global_unmanned?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Military Unmanned Systems



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.