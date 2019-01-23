Airport & Maritime Border Security, Passenger Safety, Biometrics, Data Management to Be Discussed at Border Security 19

SMi Group Reports: The 12th annual Border Security Conference will return to Rome, Italy on the 12-13 February 2019

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ensure your opportunity to network with an audience of international senior security experts and law enforcement officers as they discuss the political and technological solutions being utilised to secure national borders.The 12th annual Border Security Conference will return to Rome, Italy on the 12-13 February 2019 and will welcome a number of informative presentations from experts in:• Airport border security• Maritime border security• Passenger safety• Biometrics• Data managementPresentation Highlights include:1) The Portuguese (PRT) Maritime Authority- Maritime Police in European Border Control Operations - Vice Admiral Luis Carlos de Sousa Pereira, Portuguese Maritime Authority Director General and Commandant Maritime Police, Portuguese Navy2) The Global Migration Crisis: Challenges and Remedies - Rear Admiral (Ret'd) Alberto Cervone, Former Professor of Security Studies at the Marshall Center, Italian Navy3) Dismantling Criminal Activities and Countering Human Traffickers in the Mediterranean - Rear Admiral Enrico Credendino, EUNAFORMED Operation SOPHIA Operation Commander, EUNAFORMED4) Recent Developments in Biometric Strategies at US Borders - Mr. Patrick Nemeth, Director of Identity Operations Division, US Department of Homeland Security5) From Silos to Interoperability — Evolution of Technology in Service of Border Management - Mr. Krum Garkov, Director, EU lisa6) Recent Developments in the Use of Biometrics in Border Security - Mr. Marek Rejman-Greene, Consultant and Former Senior Biometrics Adviser at the Home Office, Identity for Services7) Industry Milestone: The First Permanent Kiosk Based Border Control Solution for Entry/Exit Control in the EU - Ms. Keri Phoenix, Manager, Innovative Travel Solutions, Vancouver Airport AuthorityThe full agenda is available to download at: http://www.bordersec.com/ein Nations presenting at the conference: Aruba, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom, USA and more.2019 attendees include: Advantech Wireless, Airpol, Borders & Immigration, Brussels Airport Company, Cellebrite, Comcast, Embassy of Canada in Rome, Estonian Police and Border Guard Administration, EU lisa, Eunaformed, European Union Dedication to Turkey, Europol, Federal Police, German Embassy, Finnish Customs, Gatekeeper Intelligent Security, George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, German Federal Police, Government of Aruba, Identity for Services, Integrated Biometrics, International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), International Organisation for Migration, Interpol, Italian Army, Italian MoD, Italian Navy, Italian State Police, Joint Research Centre, Marina Militare Italiana, MSAB, National University of Public Service Fle, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, P.G Court Consulate Congo, Portuguese Navy, SAP Belgium NV/SA, Swedish Police Authority, Swiss Border Guard, US Department of Homeland Security, Vancouver Airport Authority, WorldReach Software and more.With spaces limited, the event team encourage you to book your seat now to avoid disappointment at this sell out event.Registration - It’s easy to book your place - delegate bookings and special rates for military/government, please contact James Hitchen on: +44 (0) 207 827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk http://www.bordersec.com/ein for further details and to download the most up-to-date brochure.A final thank you to all of our Gold Sponsors: Gatekeeper Intelligent Security, Leonardo, SITA, Vancouver Airport Authority, and Sponsors and Exhibitors: Cellebrite, Idemia, MSAB, WorldReach Software.Border Security Conference12-13 February 2019Rome, Italy---END---About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



