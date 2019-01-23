Bonnie Dysinger of Gentle Touch Healing to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BENICIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turning to medications and pills to alleviate chronic pain and illness has known risks and side effects that can have devastating consequences. Since everything in existence is made up of energy it’s no wonder natural healing is so effective helping millions of people find relief. One exceptional woman is helping facilitate the balance needed to return people to a healthy state physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually through her dedicated, remarkable work.

Bonnie Dysinger is an exceptional healing facilitator specializing in Esoteric Healing and founder of Gentle Touch Healing.

“In my practice I help my clients acquire their mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual restorative health and healing according to the will of the client’s soul,” says Bonnie. “Through my study and practice of Esoteric Healing I learned about our chakras and energy bodies and their purpose. Esoteric Healing is a science and it’s reproducible; so, I teach people the philosophy and practical application of Esoteric Healing, and they too can balance the energy body. In healing ourselves we heal everyone around us.”

It was through Bonnie’s own personal struggles that she discovered the wonder of Esoteric Healing. When she began soul searching it led her to dabble in various natural healing modalities. She became a Reiki Master and a hypnotherapist. But it was Esoteric Healing that resonated with Bonnie most and where she learned about herself and how if our energy bodies are not balanced and flowing it affects our emotions, thoughts, physical body, and our known or unknown spiritual aspirations.

“I started understanding how our soul brings us tribulations,” says Bonnie. “But once we commit to move through these obstacles then we are supported by our angels, spiritual guides and masters, and our own soul.”

According to Bonnie everything around us is conveyed through our energy body. This affects how we react with our emotions, relate to others, and our thought patterns. When we are stuck in fear or unable to move forward in life, we are lacking a flow of energy somewhere in our energy body.

“Life is a series of lessons we are supposed to learn from while we live on this earth,” says Bonnie. “When we experience challenge after challenge, our soul is actually working hard to help us progress spiritually. And if we’re not learning from the lesson, then we get to repeat it.”

To live in a more peaceful state, change your perception of what goes on around you. Send light and love and prayers to those situations and know you are helping to raise the vibration of the whole world.

“Change starts within ourselves and balancing our energy allows us to let go of negativity that is stuck in our energy body,” says Bonnie. “We can absolutely move forward when we balance our energy. When your soul light permeates your energy unobstructed, you start growing into who it is you are supposed to be, and that is this being of love and light.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Bonnie Dysinger in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday January 25th at 1 p.m. EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on our guest please visit www.gtheal.com

Author: Beatrice Maria Centeno



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.