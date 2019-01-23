$29.5 Billion Wearable Medical Devices Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Medical Devices - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Wearable Medical Devices is accounted for $6.05 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $29.53 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.



Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for user friendly interface and ability to coordinate with mobile phones and tablets, and technological advancements are some of the key factors favouring the market growth. However, data security & privacy and lack of reimbursement are hindering the market growth. Moreover, change in trend from traditional to wearable devices and stable rise of remote patient monitoring and home healthcare are some of the opportunities for the market growth.



A wearable medical device is used to track or supervise, such as heart rate, blood glucose level and blood pressure. The variety of devices includes watches, bands, clothing, and accessories.



Based on type, activity monitors segment held significant growth due to the high prevalence of diseases, increasing adoption of inactive & unhealthy lifestyles and rising awareness of fitness and health. By geography, North America is expected to register the highest market growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure, growing adoption of medical technologies and the progress of interconnected and highly advanced healthcare apps and compatible devices.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Distribution Channel

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hypermarkets

5.3 Online Channel

5.4 Pharmacies



6 Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Patches

6.3 Smart Clothing

6.4 Smartwatches

6.5 Activity Monitors

6.6 Ear Wear



7 Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Device Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Therapeutic Devices

7.2.1 Insulin pumps

7.2.2 Respiratory therapy devices

7.2.2.1 Portable oxygen concentrators

7.2.2.2 Ventilators

7.2.2.3 Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

7.2.2.4 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

7.2.3 Pain management devices

7.2.4 Rehabilitation devices

7.2.4.1 Wearable ultrasound platform

7.2.4.2 Wearable sensing garments

7.2.4.3 Accelerometers

7.3 Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

7.3.1 Neuro monitoring devices

7.3.1.1 Electroencephalographs

7.3.1.2 Electromyogram

7.3.2 Fetal monitoring & Obstetric devices

7.3.2.1 Wearable prenatal audio belts

7.3.2.2 Infant motion sensing monitors

7.3.2.3 Fetal visualization devices

7.3.2.4 Wearable fetal monitors

7.3.3 Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

7.3.3.1 Blood Pressure Monitors

7.3.3.2 Spirometers

7.3.3.3 Electrocardiograms/ECG Monitors

7.3.3.4 Activity monitoring

7.3.3.5 Pulse Oximeters

7.3.3.6 Heart rate monitors

7.3.4 Glucose Monitoring devices

7.3.4.1 Continuous blood glucose monitoring devices

7.3.5 Sleep monitoring devices

7.3.5.1 Sleep trackers

7.3.5.2 Wearable Polysomnography

7.3.5.3 Wrist Actigraphs



8 Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Home Healthcare

8.3 Remote Patient Monitoring

8.4 Fitness and sports

8.5 Hospitals and clinics



9 Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Tracker

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Activity trackers

9.3 Fitness trackers

9.4 Sports trackers

9.5 Other Trackers



10 Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Apple

12.2 Samsung

12.3 Xiaomi Inc.

12.4 Philips Electronics

12.5 Nokia Technologies

12.6 OMRON Corporation

12.7 Fitbit

12.8 Medtronic plc

12.9 LifeWatch AG

12.10 Actelion Pharmaceuticals

12.11 Garmin

12.12 Vitalconnect

12.13 Jawbone

12.14 Monica Healthcare

12.15 Polar Electro

12.16 Sotera Wireless

12.17 Lifesense

12.18 Cleveland Medical Devices, Inc.

12.19 Nuubo

12.20 Intelesens Ltd.



