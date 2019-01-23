$29.5 Billion Wearable Medical Devices Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Medical Devices - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Wearable Medical Devices is accounted for $6.05 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $29.53 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.
Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for user friendly interface and ability to coordinate with mobile phones and tablets, and technological advancements are some of the key factors favouring the market growth. However, data security & privacy and lack of reimbursement are hindering the market growth. Moreover, change in trend from traditional to wearable devices and stable rise of remote patient monitoring and home healthcare are some of the opportunities for the market growth.
A wearable medical device is used to track or supervise, such as heart rate, blood glucose level and blood pressure. The variety of devices includes watches, bands, clothing, and accessories.
Based on type, activity monitors segment held significant growth due to the high prevalence of diseases, increasing adoption of inactive & unhealthy lifestyles and rising awareness of fitness and health. By geography, North America is expected to register the highest market growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure, growing adoption of medical technologies and the progress of interconnected and highly advanced healthcare apps and compatible devices.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Distribution Channel
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hypermarkets
5.3 Online Channel
5.4 Pharmacies
6 Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Patches
6.3 Smart Clothing
6.4 Smartwatches
6.5 Activity Monitors
6.6 Ear Wear
7 Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Device Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Therapeutic Devices
7.2.1 Insulin pumps
7.2.2 Respiratory therapy devices
7.2.2.1 Portable oxygen concentrators
7.2.2.2 Ventilators
7.2.2.3 Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices
7.2.2.4 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices
7.2.3 Pain management devices
7.2.4 Rehabilitation devices
7.2.4.1 Wearable ultrasound platform
7.2.4.2 Wearable sensing garments
7.2.4.3 Accelerometers
7.3 Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
7.3.1 Neuro monitoring devices
7.3.1.1 Electroencephalographs
7.3.1.2 Electromyogram
7.3.2 Fetal monitoring & Obstetric devices
7.3.2.1 Wearable prenatal audio belts
7.3.2.2 Infant motion sensing monitors
7.3.2.3 Fetal visualization devices
7.3.2.4 Wearable fetal monitors
7.3.3 Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
7.3.3.1 Blood Pressure Monitors
7.3.3.2 Spirometers
7.3.3.3 Electrocardiograms/ECG Monitors
7.3.3.4 Activity monitoring
7.3.3.5 Pulse Oximeters
7.3.3.6 Heart rate monitors
7.3.4 Glucose Monitoring devices
7.3.4.1 Continuous blood glucose monitoring devices
7.3.5 Sleep monitoring devices
7.3.5.1 Sleep trackers
7.3.5.2 Wearable Polysomnography
7.3.5.3 Wrist Actigraphs
8 Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Home Healthcare
8.3 Remote Patient Monitoring
8.4 Fitness and sports
8.5 Hospitals and clinics
9 Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Tracker
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Activity trackers
9.3 Fitness trackers
9.4 Sports trackers
9.5 Other Trackers
10 Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Apple
12.2 Samsung
12.3 Xiaomi Inc.
12.4 Philips Electronics
12.5 Nokia Technologies
12.6 OMRON Corporation
12.7 Fitbit
12.8 Medtronic plc
12.9 LifeWatch AG
12.10 Actelion Pharmaceuticals
12.11 Garmin
12.12 Vitalconnect
12.13 Jawbone
12.14 Monica Healthcare
12.15 Polar Electro
12.16 Sotera Wireless
12.17 Lifesense
12.18 Cleveland Medical Devices, Inc.
12.19 Nuubo
12.20 Intelesens Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9j2t6b/29_5_billion?w=12
