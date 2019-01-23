$1.98 Billion Carotenoids Markets - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carotenoids - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Carotenoids is accounted for $1.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $1.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



Factors such as increasing demand for natural colorations, rising health ailments like obesity and nutrient deficiency and changing consumer preferences towards natural nutritional supplements are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, stringent regulatory and approval norms and harmful effects of carotenoids are restricting the market growth. Moreover, growing R&D for the advancement of high-value natural carotenoids is one of the major opportunities during the forecast period.



Carotenoids are organic pigments that are originated in various plants and organisms. They give bright yellow, red, orange colour and protect these species from the dangerous effects of light, air and sensitizer pigments. These products act as antioxidants and protect the body against chronic diseases, cellular damage, and the effects of aging. They are majorly used as food colouring agents.



By type, beta carotene segment acquired considerable growth. Beta carotene is predominately found in fruits and veggies with a red, orange, or yellow color. Beta carotene plays crucial roles in the body's fight against free radicals. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest market growth rate during the forecast period owing to changes in lifestyle and food consumption among consumers and rise in the pharmaceutical and energy industries.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Carotenoids Market, By Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Natural carotenoids

5.3 Synthetic carotenoids



6 Global Carotenoids Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Canthaxanthin

6.3 Zeaxanthin

6.4 Astaxanthin

6.5 Lycopene

6.6 Lutein

6.7 Beta-Carotene

6.8 Other Types



7 Global Carotenoids Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmaceuticals

7.3 Cosmetics

7.4 Animal Feed

7.5 Food & Beverages

7.6 Dietary Supplements



8 Global Carotenoids Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 BASF SE

10.2 DSM NV

10.3 Sensient Technologies Corporation

10.4 Dhler Group

10.5 ExcelVite Sdn. Bhd.

10.6 Kemin Industries, Inc.

10.7 FMC Corporation

10.8 Chr. Hansen A/S

10.9 Allied Biotech Corp

10.10 Algatechnologies Ltd

10.11 EID Parry Ltd

10.12 Cyanotech Corporation

10.13 Valensa International LLC

10.14 Farbest Brands

10.15 D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc.

10.16 Guangzhou Leader Bio-Technology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nmnt4c/1_98_billion?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Food Additive Chemicals



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.