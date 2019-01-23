$1.98 Billion Carotenoids Markets - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carotenoids - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Carotenoids is accounted for $1.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $1.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
Factors such as increasing demand for natural colorations, rising health ailments like obesity and nutrient deficiency and changing consumer preferences towards natural nutritional supplements are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, stringent regulatory and approval norms and harmful effects of carotenoids are restricting the market growth. Moreover, growing R&D for the advancement of high-value natural carotenoids is one of the major opportunities during the forecast period.
Carotenoids are organic pigments that are originated in various plants and organisms. They give bright yellow, red, orange colour and protect these species from the dangerous effects of light, air and sensitizer pigments. These products act as antioxidants and protect the body against chronic diseases, cellular damage, and the effects of aging. They are majorly used as food colouring agents.
By type, beta carotene segment acquired considerable growth. Beta carotene is predominately found in fruits and veggies with a red, orange, or yellow color. Beta carotene plays crucial roles in the body's fight against free radicals. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest market growth rate during the forecast period owing to changes in lifestyle and food consumption among consumers and rise in the pharmaceutical and energy industries.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Carotenoids Market, By Source
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Natural carotenoids
5.3 Synthetic carotenoids
6 Global Carotenoids Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Canthaxanthin
6.3 Zeaxanthin
6.4 Astaxanthin
6.5 Lycopene
6.6 Lutein
6.7 Beta-Carotene
6.8 Other Types
7 Global Carotenoids Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pharmaceuticals
7.3 Cosmetics
7.4 Animal Feed
7.5 Food & Beverages
7.6 Dietary Supplements
8 Global Carotenoids Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 BASF SE
10.2 DSM NV
10.3 Sensient Technologies Corporation
10.4 Dhler Group
10.5 ExcelVite Sdn. Bhd.
10.6 Kemin Industries, Inc.
10.7 FMC Corporation
10.8 Chr. Hansen A/S
10.9 Allied Biotech Corp
10.10 Algatechnologies Ltd
10.11 EID Parry Ltd
10.12 Cyanotech Corporation
10.13 Valensa International LLC
10.14 Farbest Brands
10.15 D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc.
10.16 Guangzhou Leader Bio-Technology
