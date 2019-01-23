Global Bio Refinery Products Market Outlook 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio Refinery Products - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Bio Refinery Products market accounted for $498.02 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,110.9 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.



Growing concern for energy security, accessibility of low-cost raw materials and volatility in fossil fuel prices are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, huge initial investment and minus availability of buyer and supplier are hindering the market growth. Moreover, increasing promotional activities for bio based products by biotechnologists and chemists is one of the major opportunity during the forecast period.



On basis of feedstock, green bio refineries segment witnessed considerable growth due to increase in generation of electricity and process heat, through CHP technology, for its own use. By geography, North America acquired largest market share owing to its varied range of availability and being able to maintain an ecological balance.



5 Global Bio Refinery Products Market, By Feedstock

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Whole crop

5.3 Lignocellulosic

5.4 Green bio refineries



6 Global Bio Refinery Products Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Non-energetic

6.3 Energetic



7 Global Bio Refinery Products Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Transportation

7.3 Energy

7.4 Manufacturing

7.5 Industrial

7.6 Chemical

7.7 Herbal/botanical

7.8 Materials



8 Global Bio Refinery Products Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Dow Chemical

10.2 Neste Oil

10.3 Lanxes A.G

10.4 Bayer Material Science LLC

10.5 DSM NV

10.6 Archer Daniels Midland Company

10.7 Sasol

10.8 Valero Marketing and Supply Company

10.9 Dominion Energy Services Company, Inc.

10.10 Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc.

10.11 Sinopec

10.12 Lyondellbasell

10.13 Pannonia Ethanol

10.14 Abengoa Bioenergy

10.15 Dynoil LLC



