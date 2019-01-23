Leading Technology Companies Choose DesignCon 2019 to Introduce Innovative Products and Services

Featured industry announcements geared toward enhancing design engineer efficiency and innovation to be presented in a series of 15-minute demos

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DesignCon , the nation’s largest event for chip, board and systems design engineers, featuring over 175+ premier exhibitors, today announced six prominent companies will be featured in the Product Showcase presenting their latest industry advancements, along with five notable exhibitors that will debut new products and services at this year’s event. Product Showcase serves to provide a curated audience a closeup look at new, improved solutions via 15-minute live product demonstrations. DesignCon will take place Jan. 29 – 31, 2019, at the Santa Clara Convention Center. To register as press, please visit: designcon.tech.ubm.com/2019/registrations/Media .



/EIN News/ -- “The Product Showcase offers the unique opportunity for media, attendees and exhibitors alike to interact with the leading engineering and system design companies’ innovations in an intimate setting,” said Suzanne Deffree, Brand Director, Intelligent Systems and Design, UBM. “The unmatched quality of exhibitors announcing their cutting-edge products and services is a massive value-add, creating an environment where industry professionals can learn more efficient solutions and techniques from their peers to bring back to their daily work.”

As DesignCon strives to provide the highest quality educational sessions to thousands of attendees each year, the organizers want to give back to its extraordinary community—especially those who have been affected by the recent devastating California fires. Help DesignCon make a difference to raise money for the California Fire Foundation. It's a cause close to many members of the DesignCon community, with some of our long-time attendees and exhibitors personally impacted by the 2018 wildfires. DesignCon appreciates your help and will match up to $3,000 in donations made by January 31, 2019, through this campaign. The final tally will be announced on the DesignCon website in early February. Any donation will help make an impact. Please consider donating at this GoFundMe link here .

Featured demonstrations across the Product Showcase taking place at DesignCon include:

January 30:

Tektronix (booth 539) from 1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. will showcase its BSX Series BERTScope Bit Error Rate Tester which takes the complexity out of receiver testing for Gen5/4/3 standards: PCIe, SAS/SATA, USB, DP and propriety. With powerful data processing and internal Tx equalization, the BERTScope supports protocol-based handshaking and synchronization with your device under test (DUT), including interactive link training at data rates up to 32 Gb/s. The BSX-series shortens the time to debug physical layer and link training issues and provides the quickest path to compliance for a broad range of standards.

Rohde & Schwarz (booth 623) from 2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. will showcase its R&S®RTP Oscilloscope which combines high-class signal integrity with a fast acquisition rate. As well as customized frontend ASICs and real-time processing hardware enable highly accurate measurements with unprecedented speed in a compact form factor.

Harwin (booth 952) from 2:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. will showcase their EMC Shielding Solutions that simplify the production process, reduce costs and increase reliability. Featured products include a range of SMT Shield Clips and a wide array of Spring Contacts that provide straight forward, easy-to-use board level shielding.

Siglent Technologies (booth 407) from 3:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. will showcase its new SDS5000X Series Oscilloscopes which represent the highest level of performance in digital oscilloscopes to date. Available in 2 and 4 channel models, they come in 350 MHz / 500 MHz / and 1 GHz bandwidths and have a sampling rate of 5 MSa/s (X2).



Samtec (booth 737) from 4:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. will showcase its long-reach chip-to-chip demonstration featuring a 56 Gbps 7-meter ExaMAX® Backplane Cable Assembly. Using eSilicon SerDes, true long-reach capability is available for the most demanding system environments in next-generation 25 and 50 Tb/s switches. Designed for high-performance and flexibility, Samtec Eye Speed® Ultra Low Skew Twinax Cable enables Ethernet, Fiber Channel, 5G wireless infrastructure, and many other data center applications.

January 31:

Introspect Technology (booth 422) from 1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. will showcase its C Series product line—personalized SerDes Testers for the 28 Gbps to 56 Gbps Data Rate Regimes. In this hands-on session, SerDes designers, characterization-, signal integrity-, and test-engineers will learn about jitter tolerance, voltage sensitivity, stressed eye generation, and transmitter tests.

Samtec (booth 737) from 2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. will showcase its 112 Gbps PAM4 Flyover Cable Solution featuring its extreme density NovaRay™ Cable Assembly. In combination with an ExaMax® Backplane Cable Assembly, the traditional backplane architecture is retained, but with higher performance targets and lower PCB complexity. This demo partners with Xilinx to exhibit long reach SERDES generating 31-bit PRBS data at 112 Gbps PAM4.

Rohde & Schwarz (booth 623) from 3:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. will showcase its New R&S®ZNA, a new generation of high-end vector network analyzers offering outstanding RF performance and a unique hardware concept that simplifies measurement configuration. Its excellent measurement stability and trace noise enable users to perform demanding measurements on active and passive components and modules. Thanks to its innovative, DUT-centric approach, the world's first purely touch-operated vector network analyzer reduces configuration times to a minimum.

Samtec (booth 737) from 4:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. will showcase its 56 Gbps PAM4 Active Product Demonstrator. Samtec’s Active Product Demonstator proves 56 Gbps PAM4 based systems are fully realizable today. It’s a state-of-the-art prototype combining high-performance interconnects from Samtec and bleeding edge Credo silicon. Each line card uses three Credo 16-lane BaldEagle-400 retimer chips capable of generating PRBS31 56 Gbps PAM4 data. All interconnects and silicon shown are available.

Below is a preview of products and services to be announced:

Marki Microwave Inc. (booth 1438) will showcase its extensive offering of broadband RF and millimeter-wave components for high-speed data applications, including single-to-differential baluns. Products cover DC to 90 GHz and support 5G, point-to-point, automotive radar, and more. Packaging options include surface-mount, bare die, and connectorized modules with SMA, 2.92, 2.4, 1.85, 1mm connectors.

Mcurich Inc. (booth 1439) will showcase its current QSFP28 (DAC/AOC), QSFP DD, OCuLink and Lean SAS in mass production and is also keeping its products portfolio in line with PAM-4 signaling formfactor including QSFP DD, OSFP and CFP-8 products. Mcurich Inc. is an Interconnection Product Solution Provider for Cloud Computing, Datacom, Telcom, IOT, IT and various industrial markets.

Murata Software Co., Ltd. (booth 855) will showcase user-friendly simulation software "Femtet". It solves a wide range of engineering challenges with solvers for electromagnetic waves, magnetic field, electric field, mechanical stress, heat, acoustic waves and piezoelectricity. Its capabilities include pre/post-processing and result display.

REMCOM (booth 207) will showcase a new 5G antenna array design features in its XFdtd® Electromagnetic Simulation Software, including enhancements for modeling complex devices at millimeter wave frequencies. These include performance metrics for 5G beam steering applications via a new CDF of EIRP plot, plus a simplified matching network design workflow.

Tempo Automation (booth 200) will showcase its new host of product updates to further empower engineers to bring their innovations to market more quickly and announce its new automated smart factory in San Francisco to accommodate expansion into high-growth markets like aerospace, defense, medical technology, and autonomous and electric vehicles.

DesignCon 2019 is also supported by The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) , offering its accreditation to conference attendees. Each conference hour is equivalent to one professional development hour (PDH), and 10 PDH’s result in one continuing education unit (CEU) and an official IEEE certificate. IEEE accreditation can be used to meet training requirements, stand out to future employers, and maintain an engineering license.

Connect with DesignCon (#DesignCon)

About DesignCon

DesignCon is the world's premier conference for chip, board and systems design engineers in the high-speed communications and semiconductor communities. DesignCon, created by engineers for engineers, takes place annually in Silicon Valley and remains the largest gathering of chip, board and systems designers in the country. This three-day technical conference and two-day expo combines technical paper sessions, tutorials, industry panels, product demos and exhibits from the industry's leading experts and solutions providers. More information is available at: www.designcon.com. DesignCon is organized by is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com .

Media Contacts: Lauren Lloyd, (310) 266-4792, DesignConPR@ubm.com Audrey Uchimoto, (310) 496-9423, DesignConPR@ubm.com Tam Nguyen, (424) 410-9797, DesignConPR@ubm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.