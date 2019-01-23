RStor Expands Advisory Board to Include Special Operations Warriors and Announces Strategic Partnership with Randori, Inc.

SARATOGA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RStor, the only multicloud platform to enable organizations to compute, connect, and operate agnostically above the cloud, today announced that Jason Tuschen and Jason Torey have joined the company as advisors to the board of directors.

Torey and Tuschen are both Navy veterans and were Command members of the Sea, Air and Land (SEAL) Teams, the Navy's elite, special operations force.

“Working with Jason Tuschen and Jason Torey over the last year has changed my life and profoundly impacted our company. Their lessons in organizing for maximum impact and harnessing individual potential to form a resilient team have improved our operations and shaped me into a better CEO,” said Giovanni Coglitore, founder and Chief Executive Officer of RStor.

Jason Tuschen spent 27 years as a member of the SEAL Teams and made numerous deployments, including two to Iraq. He has led at all levels in Naval Special Warfare and spent the last decade as a command master chief leading at the executive level. His last tour was as the executive senior enlisted advisor for Naval Special Warfare Group ONE based out of Coronado, CA. NSWG-1 is a 2000-person organization comprised of SEALs, sailors and civilian employees responsible for executing US strategy in Iraq, southeast Asia, southwest Asia, and the Korean Peninsula. He is currently finishing his master’s degree in management from the American College of Financial Services.

Jason Torey is a former Navy SEAL who served 26 years in Naval Special Warfare with multiple deployments around the world, including Afghanistan and Iraq. He began his career as a frontline leader and eventually retired as an executive for over 500 personnel. In addition to his military accomplishments, Torey holds an MBA from Washington State University, master of science in strategic leadership from the University of Charleston, and a bachelor of science from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. He is currently a third-year doctoral student at the University of Charleston.

Tuschen and Torey are co-founders of Randori, a professional development firm that specializes in creating, evolving and inspiring elite leaders, one person at a time. They accomplish this by utilizing an embedded, long-term, and engaged model for leader development that spans the C-Suite to the rank-and-file. By encouraging employees to embrace empathy and excellence as habits, Randori creates a high-performing organizational culture which infuses companies with a special operations sensibility. More information on Randori can be found here: https://www.randoriinc.com.

Supporting Quotes

“I know what is possible with a small and highly motivated team. Randori is partnering with RStor to bring a unique set of experiences, tactics and techniques to further the company’s goal of returning control back to cloud computing users," said Jason Tuschen, Chief Executive Officer, Randori.

"We are acutely focused on developing trusted leaders who can make an immediate impact in the global community. While Silicon Valley is a different environment than the conflicts where we served, the disciplines required for successful outcomes including detailed planning, mental toughness, resiliency and communication are the same, and we look forward to working with the RStor team,” said Jason Torey, Chief Operating Officer, Randori.

“After raising one of the largest series A rounds in Silicon Valley, RStor has expanded our staff and accelerated product development to deliver on our vision to securely connect the world’s computing resources. Jason Tuschen and Jason Torey have improved our operational tempo and have been critical in empowering our team on its growth trajectory,” said John Kenevey, chief of staff, RStor.

About RStor

RStor is the only multicloud platform built for enterprise performance computing. In providing customers with a hyper-distributed platform, the RStor Multicloud PlatformTM enables an entirely new way to secure, connect and orchestrate resources and help customers achieve greater choice and cost savings. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, RStor is led by senior executives from some of the most important brands in cloud computing and enterprise technology. For more information, visit https://rstor.io/ .

