Eastbridge releases latest report exploring student loan and telehealth programs as non-traditional voluntary offerings

AVON, Conn., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broker, employer and employee interest in non-traditional voluntary products like legal services, ID theft, pet insurance, telehealth, student loan and discount programs continues to rise. The objective of the 2018 Non-Traditional Voluntary Products Spotlight™ Report is to take a closer look at two emerging non-traditional product offerings: telehealth and student loan programs. These benefits have been touted by the press and by some in the brokerage community as the latest high-growth potential voluntary products. While Eastbridge’s 2017 Non-Traditional Voluntary Products Spotlight™ Report profiled various legal services and ID theft providers, this year’s report assesses the extent to which voluntary is an area of focus for telehealth and student loan program providers from a market perspective. Specifically, this study seeks to answer the following questions:



Does voluntary fit into the value proposition, products/services of student loan and telehealth program providers? If so, how?

Which student loan and telehealth program providers have voluntary offerings today?

Of the providers who do not have a voluntary offering today, what are their plans and strategy for investing in voluntary in the future?

How are student loan and telehealth program providers thinking about distribution, enrollment communication, enrollment methods, marketing and support services, and target markets as they relate to their voluntary strategy?

What are the biggest challenges and opportunities for the specific student loan and telehealth products in the voluntary space?

/EIN News/ -- With this information, carriers can begin to assess some of the opportunities for alliances and/or partnerships to potentially provide these types of benefits through their existing distribution channels.

The report is currently available for purchase for $2,000. For additional information or to purchase the report, e-mail info@eastbridge.com or call (860) 676-9633.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United States and Canada.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.