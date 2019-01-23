SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) 

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Ferroglobe PLC (“Ferroglobe” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSM). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/gsm.



The investigation concerns whether Ferroglobe and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On November 26, 2018, Ferroglobe reported a net loss of $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared to a net profit of $66.0 million the prior quarter. In a press release, Ferroglobe attributed the Company’s poor performance to “market conditions in our main products [that] deteriorated through Q3.” On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.97 per share, more than 62%, to close at $1.80 per share on November 27, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Ferroglobe shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/gsm. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

