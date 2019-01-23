Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Market 2013-2018 & 2023 by Motor Type, Output Power, Application, & Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific (APAC) Electric Motor Market by Motor Type, by Output Power, by Application, by Geography - APAC Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The APAC electric motor market is expected to reach $77,876.8 million by 2023, the growth in the market can be owed to adoption of motor-driven vehicle registering an explosive growth in the APAC region.



Major players in the market are focusing towards building energy efficient motors to enable industries to reduce power consumption.



Based on motor type, the market has been segmented into AC motors, DC motors and hermetic motors. Hermetic motor is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The progress of this market can be attributed to demand for HVAC equipment from the construction industry. Strong economic growth in developing economies in the coming years is expected to fuel the construction industry. Moreover, replacement of older HVAC equipment containing harmful gases with environment friendly gases will further support electric motor market growth.



On the basis of output power, the electric motor market has been categorized into fractional horsepower motor and integral horsepower motor. Fractional horsepower electric motors held a larger revenue share in 2017. The high growth is owing to its high demand in the low power applications of HVAC equipment, aerospace and transportation, household applications, motors used in motor vehicles excluding traction motor, and others.



India is expected to be the fastest growing electric motor market in APAC, during the forecast period, owing to growing manufacturing and construction industry in the country. The Make in India initiative which was launched in 2014, with the aim of making India a global manufacturing hub, has improved domestic manufacturing in the country, which will support market growth in the coming years. Further, growth is expected to come from the real estate sector which is expected to by over 30% over the next 10 years supported by foreign direct investments (FDI) and government initiatives.



The demand for electric vehicles has shown an explosive growth in the recent years with electric motors being one of the major components in these vehicles. The production of electric cars in APAC has witnessed CAGR of 90% during 2013-2017. One third of deaths globally occur in Asia-Pacific due to air pollution. To curb this, governments in Asia-Pacific region introduced various sales targets for electric vehicle sales and subsidies to support higher adoption of electric vehicles.



For instance, the government of China allotted a subsidy of over $10,000 per vehicle in 2017 due to which China recorded rise in adoption of electric vehicles by over 42% from 2016. Moreover, Beijing has capped the number of car plates issued per month, to around 100,000 in 2018, to limit the number of vehicles in the city, while buyers of electric vehicles were exempted from this regulation. Demand for plug-in electric vehicles in APAC is also expected to record CAGR of over 38%, during the forecast period, wherein China is expected to offer the most lucrative market potential.



The competition in electric motor market in APAC is medium to high with key players including



Emerson Electric Co.

Toshiba Corporation

Wolong Holding Group Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

DENSO Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Ametek Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

The companies operating in the market are highly diversified offering various types of motors globally to meet the industry demand.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Motor Type

4.1.1.1 AC Motor

4.1.1.1.1 Synchronous Motor

4.1.1.1.2 Induction Motor

4.1.1.2 DC Motor

4.1.1.2.1 Brushless DC (BLDC) Motor

4.1.1.2.2 Brushed DC Motor

4.1.1.3 Hermetic Motor

4.1.2 By Output Power

4.1.2.1 FHP

4.1.2.2 IHP

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.3.1 Motor Vehicle

4.1.3.2 Industrial Machinery

4.1.3.3 HVAC Equipment

4.1.3.4 Transportation and Aerospace

4.1.3.5 Household

4.1.3.6 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Development of high power to weight ratio electric motors

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing compliance for energy efficient electric motors

4.3.2.2 Rising adoption of motor-driven electric vehicles

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 High primary cost of electric motors

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Compliance for IE4 Motors

4.3.4.2 Increasing residential and commercial construction projects

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. APAC Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Motor Type

5.1.1 AC Motor, by Type

5.1.2 DC Motor by Type

5.2 By Output Power

5.3 By Application



Chapter 6. China Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Japan Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. India Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. Rest of APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

10.2 Recent Activities of Key Players

10.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players

10.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.3.2 Product Launches

10.3.3 Partnerships

10.3.4 Other Developments



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



