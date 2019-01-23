The first bid-to-buy auction site dedicated to timepiece aficionados, HauteBid.com - Auctioning the Berlin Wall Watch

HauteBid.com - Auctioning the “Holy Grail” of limited edition watches, The Fall of the Berlin Wall Watch (#0000 of 1989 watches made)… History on your Wrist

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Take a walk back in history … "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!" -- US President Ronald Reagan, at the Brandenburg Gate on June 12, 1987. A scant two years later Reagan's challenge to the leader of the Soviet Union would be met. Not by President Mikhail Gorbachev, but by the people of East and West Germany. With hammers, chisels and even their bare hands, a people who had been separated for 28 years started to dismantle the barrier that stood between them for a generation. November 9th 1989. It is one of those moments that separates history in half … the world before and the world after. One of those indelible crossroads that define us.The Fall of the Berlin Wall Watch will be auctioned at HauteBid.com on January xx, 2019.As Tim Temple, founder of TalkAboutWatches.com says,…“I am honored to have been involved in the creation of this watch since the earliest stages. I was first invited by the designer, and can attest to being on location in Berlin with the team doing research for the design. The dial is based on art found on the actual wall, with the building material chosen per what was used in the Brandenberg Gate. This piece was constructed by watch guys for watch guys so from a horological perspective, the comfort and balance are there – as is the custom packaging, choice of movement, and limited-edition exclusivity. In my view, the finished work is underpriced, especially in the initial offering.”This special watch comes in a collectible case with two extra straps and a booklet outlining the journey in creating this unique watch. There are actual pieces of the Berlin Wall in the sealed crown!Creator Craig Hester adds that this limited edition watch is #0000 out of a run of 1989 pieces, which signifies that it is a pre-production model, making it even more unique to the collector along with its accompanying booklet. It is impossible to calculate the value of this exclusive timepiece and it offers the collector a one-of-a-kind insight into a definitive era, with fastidious attention to historic and architectural detail.Marvin Segel, HauteBid founder says, “One thing for sure, this is one to add to your collection!”To participate in this HauteBid auction, customers sign up and purchase one of three bid packages, each with a different value. Once the auction timer begins, customers have up to 14 seconds to use their bids before the timer goes to 0. When the timer ends, the final bidder can purchase the watch for the final auction price. The final auction price starts at $0.00 and increases by $.01 for every bid placed. Each bid returns the countdown timer to its original position, giving every customer an equal chance to take home a statement timepiece.For interviews please call or email Jasper Katzban at 844-48-HAUTE or jasper@hautebid.com



