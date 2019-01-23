Amdocs Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws 

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Amdocs Limited (“Amdocs” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOX) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



On January 23, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report titled “Re-Dox of Dot.com Stock Collapse?” This report alleges that Amdocs is pursuing a “wasteful M&A strategy to bolster sales and earnings with aggressive use of percentage-of-completion and software development cost capitalization, and repeated one-off net tax benefits.”

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Amdocs securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/amdocs/.

Following the release of this report, the Company's stock fell more than 8 percent.

