2018 $4.94 Billion Aerospace Titanium Blisk Market - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023

Global aerospace titanium blisk market is expected to reach $4,945.4 million by 2023, globally, aerospace industry is registering rise in demand for military as well as commercial aircrafts.



Titanium blisks are used in aircraft engines or the gas turbines to compress the air for propulsion. The rise in sales of aircrafts supports the market growth. The aviation industry is one of the major contributors to the global economy. Commercial space pertaining to global aerospace industry is posting higher growth buoyed by robust passenger and cargo demand.



Based on application, the aerospace titanium blisk market is categorized into military, commercial, general aviation, and others, wherein others category includes experimental and model aircrafts. Commercial aerospace titanium blisk market accounted for largest market share in 2017. This can be attributed to rising passenger as well as cargo demand throughout the world. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), there was a significant growth in the number of scheduled passengers that boarded commercial airlines in the past decade; with 2,452 million passengers in 2007 to 4,093 million in 2017. This has led to growing demand for commercial aircrafts, which in turn, is pushing the demand for titanium blisk in commercial applications.



On the basis of diameter, the aerospace titanium blisk market is segmented into less than 70 cm, 70-80 cm, and 80-90 cm. The market for less than 70 cm diameter titanium blisk held the largest market share of over 55% in 2017. This can be attributed to the fact that less than 70 cm diameter blisk finds application in majority of commercial aircrafts as well as business jets. However, 80-90 cm titanium blisk category is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising application of this category in military as well as next generation aircrafts.



Based on region, North America held the largest share in the aerospace titanium blisk market in 2017, with revenue of $1,735.6 million. This is attributed to the high demand for business fleets in the region. In North America, aircraft fleet size of the business aviation market in 2017 stood at 24,297 units, with Europe at 3,894 and Asia at 2,701. However, APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to several factors such as increasing passenger traffic, cargo demand, as well as beefing-up of air forces by countries such as India and China.



Increasing awareness about advantages of titanium based blisks for aerospace industry applications, such as significant reduction in weight, greater resilience, and reduced maintenance in comparison to traditional bladed disk, has led to rise in the adoption of titanium blisks in aerospace industry, globally. Growing adoption has led to increase in competition in the aerospace titanium blisk market.



Some of the key players in the market include, MTU Aero Engines AG, GKN plc, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, and GE Aviation.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Application

4.1.1.1 Military

4.1.1.2 Commercial

4.1.1.3 General Aviation

4.1.1.4 Others

4.1.2 By Diameter

4.1.2.1 Less than 70 cm

4.1.2.2 70 cm - 80 cm

4.1.2.3 80 cm - 90 cm

4.2 Production Process Flow

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Additive manufacturing of titanium blisk

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Low weight and high strength of titanium based blisk

4.3.2.2 Decreasing price of titanium

4.3.2.3 Increasing aircraft sales

4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Use of other materials and removable bladed rotor

4.3.3.2 Complex machining

4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Production using friction welding

4.4 Price Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Application

5.2 By Diameter

5.3 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. RoW Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

10.2 Recent Activity of Major Players

10.3 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Partnerships

10.3.3 Facility Expansions

10.3.4 Other Developments



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



Starrag Group Holding AG

Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd.

PM-GROUP

GE Aviation

GKN plc

EDAC Technologies Corporation

NFT Inc.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

MTU Aero Engines AG

DMG MORI Group

OKUMA Corporation

