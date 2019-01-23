Yooz North America Reports 2018 Record Growth as It Focuses on Educating AP Automation Industry

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yooz North America reports a 100% revenue growth and a 105% increase in new clients year-ending 2018 based on a year-over-year comparative time period, from industry sectors such automotive, restaurant, manufacturing, finance, not-for-profit, and technology, to name a few. “This means that we have doubled the volume of invoices that the Yooz platform process,” said Yooz COO and Chief Innovation Officer Laurent Charpentier. “It is amazing that a system that is scaling at that level of growth is still able to sustain a 99.8% reliability rate overall.”



/EIN News/ -- As a result of its growth and to accommodate expected business growth in 2019, the U.S. operation plans to increase staff by 50% and expand its office space, doubling its square footage.

In addition to record growth in revenue and client acquisition, Yooz client retention remains at historical levels—over 98 percent—with customer satisfaction scores at 4.5 on a 5.0 scale.

As part of the ongoing evolution of the global brand, Yooz unveiled a fresh new branding and an intuitive, redesigned website this year, www.getyooz.com , indicative of how everything the company does is reflected in its brand promise: Cloud P2P Automation. Easy. Powerful. Smart.

Yooz was recognized seven times in 2018 as an intelligent, cloud, SaaS AP automation innovator by nationally recognized technology and finance organizations, more than any other provider in the AP automation industry: Fintech Breakthrough Award, Top 50 Providers to Watch by Spend Matters, BoSS Award (Best of SaaS), Top 10 Cloud Solution Providers by Industry Era, and Top 10 Accounting Solution Providers by CFO Tech. And Yooz was a finalist in the Levvel Research Innovators Award and the 2018-2019 Cloud Awards.

Charpentier comments, “We are so honored and humbled to be recognized as an emerging AP automation leader.” He goes on, “Yes, our platform leverages cost effective, cutting-edge advanced technologies for the most robust features and benefits. But what we feel is even more important—our responsibility, even—is to help educate today’s finance and accounting professionals about invoice processing and payment automation.”

Yooz led the industry in providing education and thought leadership by publishing original content on relevant topics in respected digital industry publications, hosting webinars featuring Yooz subject matter experts, client champions, and industry professionals, sponsoring webinars by respected national industry organizations, and leading educational sessions and participating in expert panels at national industry conferences.

Yooz continues to invest in R&D with new innovations in development for 2019 that will impact the areas of auditing and compliance, fraud detection, and adding intelligence to the processing and routing of other types of documents outside of invoices, creating additional workflows.

About Yooz

Yooz, Inc. is a global, multiple award-winning, cloud-based purchase-to-pay (P2P) solution that solves for today’s finance professionals’ top AP workflow challenges by providing a simple, secure, end-to-end platform that integrates with more than 200 ERPs. It leverages and optimizes powerful features and emerging technologies that unleash the creative and innovative power of finance teams.

Yooz North America is based in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.getyooz.com/

Media Contact

Melissa Hendrick

Yooz Inc.

Phone: (469) 334-4276

E-mail: melissa.hendrick@justyoozit.com



