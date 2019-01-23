There were 17 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,494 in the last 365 days.

The American People Blame President Trump for the Trump Shutdown

President Trump said he would be proud to shut down the government and that he would own it. Thirty-three days into this Trump shutdown, poll after poll shows he does own it.

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


