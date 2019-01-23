The American People Blame President Trump for the Trump Shutdown

President Trump said he would be proud to shut down the government and that he would own it. Thirty-three days into this Trump shutdown, poll after poll shows he does own it.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.