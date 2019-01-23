AI, Machine Learning and Salesforce Positions Among Top 11 Tech Jobs in 2019 with Salaries Exceeding $200K

New Tech Salary Guide Released by National Tech Staffing Agency Mondo

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondo ( mondo.com ) today reported the results of its annual Tech Salary Guide with 11 tech jobs garnering salaries of $200,000 or more for 2019. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning skills are in high demand, with AI Developer and Machine Learning Engineer salaries now reaching $200,000. As found in past years, the top salary continues to be for CTO/CIOs ($175,000 - $300,000).



The guide reveals Salesforce skills are also highly valued this year with Salesforce Solution Architects earning a spot among the highest-paid technology professionals (salaries from $145,000 - $210,500). In the category of database professionals, the highest paid specialists are Database Architects, with salaries ranging from $145,000 - $200,000.

Overall, according to the 2019 Mondo Tech Salary Guide, the 11 highest-paid tech jobs for 2019 with salaries of $200,000 or more are:

CTO/CIO ($175,000 - $300,000)

Chief Information Security Officer ($175,000 - $275,000)

Demandware Developer ($127,500 - $237,500)

Solutions Architect ($155,000 - $220,000)

IOT Solutions Architect ($140,000 - $210,000)

Data Architect ($145,000 - $210,000)

Salesforce Solution Architect ($145,500 - $210,500)

Database Architect ($145,000 - $200,000)

Project Manager ($75,000 - $200,000)

AI Developer ($120,000 - $200,000)

Machine Learning Engineer ($120,500 - $200,000)

“Cybersecurity and IT security skills continue to net some of the highest salaries within technology departments,” said Tim Johnson, CEO of Mondo. “Salaries are expected to keep climbing as the talent gap widens, resulting in a projected shortfall of 3.5M security-related roles by 2021. We are also seeing some tech salaries that remain flat for less competitive, yet necessary skill sets, like QA and Network Support.”

The guide underscores that skilled tech professionals continue to be in high demand and garnering top salaries in the following categories:

Top AR, VR & IoT salaries include:

IoT Solution Architect ($140,000 - $210,000)

IoT Software Engineer ($100,000 - $175,000)

VR Engineer ($100,500 - $160,500)

Mixed Reality Developer ($100,000 - $160,000)

Top Cybersecurity and IT Security salaries include:

Manager, Information Security ($120,000 - $185,000)

Application Security Engineer ($120,000 - $182,500)

Network Security Engineer ($115,000 - $172,500)

Cybersecurity Engineer ($110,000 - $165,000)

Salesforce positions with the highest salaries include:

Salesforce Solution Architect ($145,500 - $210,500)

Salesforce Project Manager ($100,500 - $185,500)

Salesforce Developer ($115,500 - $165,500)

Mondo’s 2019 Tech Salary Guide data is based on Mondo’s placements over the past year in New York City, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Denver, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas. Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche Tech and Digital Marketing talent.

