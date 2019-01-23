INFINITI partners with ArtCenter College of Design and College for Creative Studies to design future vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINITI debuted its QX Inspiration Concept at the North American International Auto Show, showcasing the future of the brand’s design language for an electrified era. Following the unveiling of the QX Inspiration, INFINITI is launching a dual partnership with the ArtCenter College of Design in California and the College for Creative Studies in Michigan. The collaboration, including design students from Detroit and Los Angeles, will take place from January to May 2019.

INFINITI launches a dual partnership with the ArtCenter College of Design and College for Creative Studies. The program creates an opportunity for the next generation of automotive designers to work with design executives Alfonso Albaisa and Karim Habib to create the aesthetics of a future SUV.





Led by Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president of global design at Nissan Motor Co., Ltd, and Karim Habib, executive design director at INFINITI Motor Company, Ltd., the program will create an opportunity for the two to interact with the next generation of automotive designers as they work to create the aesthetics of a future SUV. Throughout the four-month program, the duo will provide the schools with invaluable insights on company culture and design.

“The collaboration with the ArtCenter College of Design and College for Creative Studies comes at the perfect time for INFINITI,” said Albaisa. “I cannot be more honored to have the opportunity to work with future talent as they enter the beginning phases of their automotive design career. Our design teams are challenging themselves daily and this experience will allow for us to all gain a new perspective on design throughout the challenge.”

INFINITI most recently debuted its QX Inspiration concept vehicle at the North American International Auto Show. Its design signals a new era for the brand enabled by technology, with a form language hinting at the potency and character of electrified powertrains.

The interior of the QX Inspiration concept is hand-crafted using traditional techniques and a choice of materials inspired by a subtle Japanese sensuality. The development of new electrified vehicle platforms enables the creation of spacious, lounge-like interiors influenced by ‘omotenashi’, the Japanese approach to hospitality. Providing a seamlessly enabling and instinctive experience, the cabin incorporates technologies to create a welcoming environment, while assisting drivers and connecting occupants to the world around them.

By collaborating and exchanging ideas with the next generation of automotive designers, INFINITI continues to expand its passion for developing talent and uncovering new growth opportunities. Our collaboration with the ArtCenter College of Design and College for Creative Studies is allowing INFINITI to bring an array of young, diverse and fresh thinking talent who will gain first-hand knowledge and experience working alongside seasoned automotive designers.

Two winners, chosen by Albaisa and Habib in May, will have the opportunity to intern at INFINITI’s Global Design Center in Kanagawa, Japan.

