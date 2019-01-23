Generex Announces REVISED Record Date for NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Stock Dividend

MIRAMAR, FL , Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote) today announced that it has REVISED the record date for the previously announced dividend to Generex shareholders of shares in our wholly-owned subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (formerly Antigen Express).



The Record Date for the determination of the holders of the Company’s common stock entitled to participate in the dividend will now be January 30, 2019 . The dividend Payment Date remains February 25, 2019 .

The Company believes that the ex-dividend date will be Monday, January 28, 2019 by application of FINRA Uniform Practice Code rules which provide ex-dividend date for dividends of less than 25 percent of the value a company’s common stock is the second business day prior to the record date.

The ex-dividend date determines whether a shareholder who sells Generex stock will retain the dividend. Based on FINRA rules, Generex understands that if a shareholder holds Generex stock but sells it before the ex-dividend date, the buyer will be entitled to the dividend. If a shareholder holds Generex stock and sells it on or after the ex-dividend date the buyer will not be entitled to the dividend.

This press release does not constitute legal advice. Investors are encouraged to solicit independent legal advice and to consult their independent investment brokerage firms as to record, payment, and ex-dividend dates and the application thereof to trades in the Company’s common stock in the context of the stock dividend.

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics, the Company is focused on an acquisition strategy of strategic businesses that complement existing assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital. Recent acquisitions include a management services organization, a network of pharmacies, clinical laboratory, and medical device companies with new and approved products.

Our newly formed, wholly-owned subsidiary, NuGenerex Distribution Solutions (NDS), integrates our MSO network with a pharmacy network, clinical diagnostic lab, durable medical equipment company (DME-IQ) and dedicated call center.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.





Generex Contacts: Generex Biotechnology Corporation Joseph Moscato 646-599-6222 Todd Falls 1-800-391-6755 Extension 222 investor@generex.com

