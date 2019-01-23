iManage to Lead Sessions on Transforming How Legal Professionals Work at Legaltech New York 2019

Attend speaking sessions, view demos at booth #120

WHAT: Legaltech New York 2019 is the largest legal technology event of the year, offering an expansive exhibit floor with the most extensive gathering of innovative products designed to address the biggest challenges and issues facing legal professionals. iManage will have the following demonstrations at booth #120: iManage Work 10 – The leading document and email management system for today’s modern professional.

– The leading document and email management system for today’s modern professional. iManage RAVN – Practical AI solutions that solve real-world business problems for professionals, enabling them to digitally transform how they work.

– Practical AI solutions that solve real-world business problems for professionals, enabling them to digitally transform how they work. iManage Threat Manager , iManage Security Policy Manager and iManage Records Manager – Products that govern and secure all critical work product. New integrations deliver a proactive approach to protecting sensitive client data.

iManage SPEAKING SESSIONS:

What do you need to know about "Need-to-Know" security – Moving from an open information sharing environment to "need-to-know" presents new challenges. This session will analyze current market trends around information security, challenges presented to law firms by "need-to-know" security and how leading organizations are addressing these challenges to enable productive work.

Tuesday, January 29, 1:30 - 1:50 pm: Ian Raine, vice president of product management, iManage

Why your next iManage upgrade should be to the iManage Cloud – Considering an iManage Work upgrade? This session will detail the economic considerations, operational benefits and how easy it is to make the move. Attendees will learn how the move to iManage Cloud can enhance business continuity and security capabilities.

Wednesday, January 30, 10:30 - 10:50 am: Shawn Misquitta, vice president of product management, iManage

AI – Losing its luster or only getting started? – After all the hype, the AI market is now being viewed with skepticism. This session will explore the underlying characteristics of successful AI implementations and outline practical AI in today’s legal market.

Wednesday, January 30, 12:00 - 12:20 pm: Nick Thomson, GM iManage RAVN

WHERE: New York Hilton Midtown

1335 Avenue of The Americas

New York, NY 10019 WHEN: Tuesday, January 29 – Thursday, January 31, 2019 CONTACT: To schedule an on-site meeting with iManage executives, please contact Manjul Gupta at manjul.gupta@imanage.com or visit us at Booth #120.

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work – securely.

