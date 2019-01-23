Blue Ridge Report Examines Challenges Facing the Wholesale Distribution Industry in 2019

Results of industry study to be revealed on 1/30 in the 2019 State of Wholesale Distribution Supply Chain Report

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, Blue Ridge conducted a survey of customers and NAW SmartBrief readers to better understand their supply chain plans for continued business expansion and digitization. The results revealed that a majority of wholesale distributors cite complex demand patterns as their greatest challenge. This and other wholesale distribution insights will be part of a live webinar to be held in conjunction with Supply Chain Now Radio on Jan. 30 at 2 PM ET (register here). The webinar will reveal the results of the report and feature a discussion of the true state of supply chain planning and inventory optimization for wholesalers and distributors.



“We asked wholesale distributors about their challenges and how they are currently using supply chain solutions to drive their strategies in 2019,” said Jim Byrnes, Blue Ridge CEO. “The 2019 Wholesale Distribution Report reveals that, as large online wholesalers continue to gain share, supply chain executives need to enhance their use of technology to better predict demand and respond accordingly.”

Blue Ridge launched the wholesale survey in Sept. 2018, asking wholesalers and distributors about the key initiatives that have been put in place to support inventory and supply chain-planning operations.

About Supply Chain Now Radio

Supply Chain Now Radio (SCNR) brings leaders and practitioners together to share best practices and to discuss the key challenges impacting end-to-end Supply Chain Management. SCNR’s podcasts and webinars have been downloaded over 3 million times since May 2017. Be sure to check out Supply Chain Now radio episodes on Facebook, Linked-In, YouTube, and www.supplychainnowradio.com .

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge supply chain solutions are the most accurate way for retailers and distributors to spot changes in customer demand before they happen. Traditional forecasting and planning solutions weren’t designed to keep up with today’s increasingly unpredictable consumer behavior. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed, and more assurance – so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com .

