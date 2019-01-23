Virtual Instruments to Highlight the Integral Role of AIOps in IT Infrastructure Management at the AIOps Expo

VirtualWisdom Hybrid Infrastructure Monitoring and AIOps Platform to be Showcased at New Industry Event

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Instruments , the leader in hybrid infrastructure management, announced today its participation at the inaugural AIOps Expo , taking place in Fort Lauderdale, FL from January 30-February 1. At the event, Virtual Instruments will showcase and demo VirtualWisdom , the industry’s most comprehensive hybrid infrastructure monitoring and AIOps platform, as well as WorkloadWisdom , the industry’s leading workload performance validation platform.



/EIN News/ -- The AIOps Expo will examine how artificial intelligence and machine learning can help ensure application performance, infrastructure performance, and security. Specifically, the event will focus on AI for IT operations platforms, which enable IT teams to proactively ensure application performance.

Attendees will learn how the Virtual Instruments hybrid infrastructure management platforms directly support the use of AIOps not just for application performance management, but the management of an organization’s entire IT infrastructure – from the on-premise data center all the way to the public cloud. Through demos of both platforms, decision-makers will experience firsthand how the AIOps-powered solutions can help their organizations overcome emerging hybrid IT data center challenges. Attendees will also gain insight into bringing an end to their “IT war rooms,” which were originally intended to resolve critical application slowdowns and outages but have increasingly become an ineffective forum for finger-pointing.

In addition to Virtual Instruments’ booth activities, its CMO, Len Rosenthal, will participate in a panel session at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 30 titled “The Relationship Between AIOps and Application Performance.” The session will discuss specific applications AIOps aims to address, as well as how AIOps relates to application and infrastructure performance management.

Following are details on Virtual Instruments’ presence at the AIOps Expo:

What: Demos, 1:1 meetings with Virtual Instruments’ senior technical and product leadership team

Virtual Instruments' Booth, #1201
AIOps Expo
Greater Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center
1950 Eisenhower Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

When: January 30-February 1



Panel session, "The Relationship Between AIOps and Application Performance"

Panel session, “The Relationship Between AIOps and Application Performance” Where: AIOps Expo Greater Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center 1950 Eisenhower Boulevard Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

When: 2:00 – 2:55 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 30

2:00 – 2:55 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 30 Who: Len Rosenthal, CMO, Virtual Instruments

To learn more about Virtual Instruments and its hybrid infrastructure management solutions, please visit: https://www.virtualinstruments.com/

To learn more about the AIOps Expo, please visit: https://www.aiopsexpo.com/

About Virtual Instruments

Virtual Instruments is the leader in application-centric hybrid infrastructure management. It provides comprehensive infrastructure instrumentation and performance analytics for enterprise data centers. The company’s solutions give IT teams deep workload visibility and actionable insights into their end-to-end systems across the hybrid data center. Virtual Instruments empowers companies to maximize the performance, availability and utilization of their production IT infrastructure from the data center to the cloud. The privately held company is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, visit https://www.virtualinstruments.com .

Contact

Anne Stanley

10Fold for Virtual Instruments

virtualinstruments@10fold.com

+1 707 332 6337



