New Fan Funding Platform Collide Allows Content Creators to Earn Income from Their Most Supportive Followers

CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collide, a digital commerce platform that empowers Creators to connect with their fans to offer greater access while monetizing interaction and content, launches today with features including Video Chat, Talk/Text, Multi-Level Subscriptions, Single Item Purchase and Referral Earnings. The site has been in Beta since May 2018.



/EIN News/ -- Taking crowdfunding to the next level, Collide promises to be the new hustle for the self-made stars of today and tomorrow flipping the advertiser-regulated paradigm to a Creator-driven marketplace so Artists, Influencers, Experts and Entrepreneurs may create without restrictions and inspire long-term fan loyalty with meaningful interactions.

Collide provides the business tools needed to market one's brand and turn fans into paid supporters thereby generating revenue and sustainable income. Fans sign-up to the site for free and then choose to subscribe for additional exclusive access and content. Additional interactive features such as talk, text and video chat allow fans more access, cultivating deeper and authentic connections with their favorite Creators.

Creators already earning on Collide include famed dance studio The Playground and fitness experts Tony Thomas and Whitney Johns.

Culver City based Collide is backed by Earl Enterprises whose other holdings include influencer marketing agency TWO Pillar, Planet Hollywood and restaurants Buca Di Beppo, Bertucci’s and Earl of Sandwich.

Earl Enterprises Chairman Robert Earl has a long history in connecting fans to their celebrity favorites and a knack for being ahead of the latest trends. In 1991, he launched Planet Hollywood restaurants, which allowed guests unprecedented access to the biggest stars of the time through a fully integrated dining experience including talent appearances and exclusive memorabilia and merchandise.

An entrepreneur, Earl has leveraged his vast friendships and contacts in business and the entertainment industry to launch businesses including a new partnership with celebrity chef Guy Fieri, “Chicken Guy!” and has produced films such as the blockbusters “The Expendables 1, 2 and 3.” A highly respected restaurateur, Earl has hosted his own show on the Cooking Channel, “Robert Earl’s Be My Guest” has appeared as a judge on TNT’s “On The Menu” and as a panelist on Food Network’s “Food Fortunes.” Earl also owned the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, a property that he designed head to toe, and sold to Caesars Entertainment in 2010, retaining a major role in the property. Additional hotel projects include the Planet Hollywood Beach Resort in Goa, India and Planet Hollywood Beach Resort in Costa Rica—with more resorts scheduled to open in 2019 and onward.

“Our goal is to strengthen the connection between fans and creators, helping them to form one-on-one bonds,” says Mr. Earl. “With Collide, fans are the angel investors becoming a part of the success of their favorite brands.”

Unlike other subscription content services, Collide’s business model is not based on advertising revenue, thus allowing Creators total freedom with no censorship or platform exclusivity. Instead, Collide takes a one time, all- inclusive fee - 10% for subscriptions and 20% for Connect features, single item purchase and tipping - which covers costs of operation, credit card fees, direct deposits and site marketing.

Collide’s CEO Brian Sweeney says, “We want our Creators to find the freedom they deserve on our site and reach their greatest earning potential. We’re here to empower, not restrict. We will continue to roll-out features that allow for more creativity and connection while allowing our Creators complete ownership of their work.”

Later this spring, Collide plans to launch additional capabilities including Video Live Stream, Custom Media Purchase, Tipping, General Merchandising, Creator led video meetings and International capabilities across many countries.

