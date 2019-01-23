ASABE names innovations from Case IH and New Holland Agriculture to 2019 AE50 list





The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) have included three

innovative technologies from Case IH and two technologies from New Holland Agriculture in their annual AE50 Awards. The awards honor the year’s most innovative designs in engineering products or systems for the food and agriculture industries.

Case IH and New Holland Agriculture, the two global agricultural machinery brands of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), have been included in the 2019 edition of the AE50 Awards. Companies from around the world submit entries to the annual competition, of which 50 of the best products are judged by a panel of international engineering experts as having the most impact in advancing engineering for the food and agriculture industries.

Case IH has received recognition for three innovations. The Axial-Flow® 250 series combine with new AFS Harvest Command™ has adjustable rotor cage vanes for tailored crop separation performance and improved feeder house design. The AFS Harvest Command combine automation system proactively senses and automatically optimizes machine performance for maximum efficiency. The AFS Soil Command seedbed sensing and agronomic control technology uses Advanced Farming Systems (AFS) components to allow the operator to precisely coordinate control of every component of their tillage tool to optimize all machine settings as field conditions change. The Precision Disk 500DS Double Shoot Air Drill saves time, work and production costs by allowing operators to seed and fertilize simultaneously in one pass. Its Precision Placement Knife™ optimally positions fertilizer to increase its accessibility to growing plants.

New Holland Agriculture has two innovations named to the top 50. The IntelliSense™ pro-active and automatic combine setting system, available on New Holland’s CR Revelation combine harvester, takes automation to a new level to address the challenge of maintaining maximum throughput while keeping losses and damaged grain to a minimum. Enabling the combine to react every 20 seconds by selecting the best action out of 280 million possibilities, it relies on cutting edge technology that includes the first ever cleaning shoe load sensor coupled with the next generation Grain Cam™ and electrically adjustable rotor vanes. An industry first, this ground breaking feature delivers significant advantages to the customers’ productivity: increased daily output, reduced grain loss and improved grain quality. It also introduces important benefits for the operator: fewer decisions to take, enhanced comfort and driver confidence, less fatigue and a simple user interface. The Intelligent Trailer Braking System is an innovative feature that automatically controls pneumatic trailer brakes. Developed for New Holland’s T7 Auto Command and T6 Auto Command tractors, the system delivers stability under braking with a trailer, particularly on low friction surfaces, resulting in greater safety by reducing the risk of a jack-knife. It ensures the deceleration rate of the tractor and its trailer are aligned when the tractor’s speed is reduced using its Continuously Variable Transmission alone.

