United Kingdom Light Commercial Vehicles Market 2018-2023: The Need for Logistics is Boosting Demand for LCVs

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Light Commercial Vehicles Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Cargo Van, Pickup Van, etc.), By Tonnage Type (>2.5-3.5 Tons, >2-2.5 Tons, etc.), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United Kingdom light commercial vehicles market is projected to cross $ 19 billion by 2023



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing infrastructure development projects across the United Kingdom. Moreover, with growth in e-commerce industry across the country, need for logistics is increasing, which is boosting demand for light commercial vehicles as well.



Furthermore, growing tourism sector and anticipated emergence of new vehicle models and brands is likely to continue fuelling growth in United Kingdom light commercial vehicles market during forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the UK light commercial vehicles market include



Ford Motor Company Limited

Volkswagen Group United Kingdom Limited

Peugeot Motor Company PLC

Mercedes-Benz UK Ltd

Vauxhall Motors Limited

Citron UK Limited

Renault UK Ltd

Isuzu (UK) Ltd

Iveco Limited

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Aided Brand Recall

4.3. Unaided Brand Recall

4.4. Brand Switching

4.5. Brand Switching Attributes

4.6. Brand Satisfaction Level



5. United Kingdom Light Commercial Vehicle Market

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Van, Cargo Van, Pickup Truck, Truck and Mini Bus)

5.2.2. By Tonnage Capacity (>2.5-3.5 tons, >2-2.5 tons, < 2 tons, >3.5-< 6.0 tons)

5.2.3. By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol and Others)

5.2.4. By Company

5.2.5. By Region



6. United Kingdom Light Commercial Vehicles (>2.5-3.5T) Market Outlook



7. United Kingdom Light Commercial Vehicle (>2-2.5T) Market Outlook



8. United Kingdom Light Commercial Vehicle (< 2T) Market Outlook



9. United Kingdom Light Commercial Vehicle (>3.5-< 6.0T) Market Outlook



10. Import-Export Analysis



11. Policy & Regulatory



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. United Kingdom Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



