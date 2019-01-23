Asure Software Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) and workplace management software, today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2018 will be released after the market close on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Asure will host a conference call to discuss the results at 3:30pm CT (4:30pm ET) on the same day.



Asure CEO Pat Goepel and CFO Kelyn Brannon will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2019

Time: 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)

U.S. dial-in: (877) 853-5636

International dial-in: (631) 291-4544

Conference ID: 4799375



A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at: https://investor.asuresoftware.com/events-and-presentations .

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, offers intuitive and innovative solutions designed to help organizations of all sizes and complexities build companies of the future. Our cloud platforms enable more than 100,000 clients worldwide to better manage their people and space in a mobile, digital, multi-generational, and global workplace. Asure Software’s offerings include a fully-integrated HCM platform, flexible benefits and compliance administration, HR consulting, and time and labor management as well as a full suite of workspace management solutions for conference room scheduling, desk sharing programs, and real estate optimization. Visit us at www.asuresoftware.com.

Company Contact:

Stacy Zellner, Director of Marketing

888-323-8835 x 3111

szellner@asuresoftware.com

Investor Contact:

Carolyn Bass

Market Street Partners

415-445-3232

cbass@marketstreetpartners.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.