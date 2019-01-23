Fugue Closes Out a Strong 2018, Carries Momentum into 2019

Fugue builds on the momentum of 2018 that included significant new enterprise customers and the launch of Risk Manager, a SaaS solution for cloud security.

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frederick, MD – January 23, 2019 – Fugue, the company automating enterprise cloud security and compliance enforcement to prevent data breaches, enters 2019 on a mission to transform how organizations leverage the cloud at scale, safely and in adherence with policy. The company plans to build on the momentum of 2018 that included significant new enterprise customers and the launch of Risk Manager, a Software-as-a-Service product that makes it easier than ever to realize the benefits of Fugue’s breakthrough self-healing cloud infrastructure solution.

Amazing Customers

At Fugue, we’re obsessed with delivering innovative solutions that help our customers solve some of their most critical and complex cloud security and compliance challenges. And we have amazing customers upon which to focus our obsession!

In 2019 we added significant customers such as PBS, SparkPost, Lucid Software, and SAP NS2 to our growing customer list. And we’re proud to deliver powerful cloud security capabilities to U.S. government agencies with partners like In-Q-Tel and Unisys Federal.

“Why we love working with Fugue: I can demonstrate in real time that I’m compliant all the time. We’ve never really had that before.”

- Peter O’Donoghue, VP Application Services, Unisys Federal

“Fugue’s cloud-native solution is transforming how cloud infrastructure security and compliance can be achieved.”

Mike Ferrari, Principal, Investments, In-Q-Tel

“Monitoring and alerts on cloud deployments aren’t good enough for us. We can’t afford to have misconfigurations or unauthorized changes happen in the first place.”

Justin Rupp, Senior Systems Architect, GlobalGiving

Risk Manager: A New SaaS Solution for Cloud Security & Compliance

2018 was the year we made achieving continuous cloud security and compliance as easy as ever with the launch of our new SaaS product, Fugue Risk Manager, at AWS re:Invent. In a matter of minutes, you can scan your AWS environment, discover the resources you have running, and identify compliance violations for a number of out-of-the-box frameworks such as GDPR, HIPAA, NIST 800-53 rev. 4, and the AWS CIS Benchmarks.

Once you establish a known-good infrastructure baseline, Risk Manager can notify you of any drift from your baseline, and (optionally) automatically remediate drift back to your baseline without human intervention or the need to build and maintain additional automation scripts. This powerful capability dramatically reduces the Mean Time to Remediation (MTTR) to eliminate critical vulnerabilities while saving enterprises time and money otherwise spent chasing misconfiguration issues.

Industry Recognition

Nothing’s better than hearing from your customers about the value they’re getting from your product, but earning industry recognition is nice too! And we’re honored to have received quite a lot of it in 2018. Fugue won the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award, was named one of CRN’s 10 Hottest DevOps Technology Startups Of 2018, landed on the Northern Virginia Technology Council NVTC 100, and received AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency status in the Cloud Governance category as a launch partner.

A New CEO: Phillip Merrick

Finally, 2018 was a year of exciting change and growth at Fugue. We got a new CEO in Phillip Merrick (SparkPost; webMethods) to help lead the company for our new phase of growth (see Why I Joined Fugue). We bolstered our team with the addition of John Morris (CleverSafe; Juniper Networks) and Will Dunbar (Core Capital Partners) to our Board of Directors, and brought on Frank Slootman (ServiceNow) to our Board of Advisors. And we finally announced our partnership and investment with In-Q-Tel to leverage Fugue’s innovative technology solutions in support of the mission of U.S. government agencies that keep our nation safe.

About Fugue

Fugue automates enterprise cloud security and compliance enforcement to prevent data breaches and policy violations. Fugue’s investors include New Enterprise Associates, Future Fund, Maryland Venture Fund, In-Q-Tel (IQT), and Core Capital Partners. Fugue is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and a Launch Partner in the AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency Program in the Governance category. Fugue was named a Cybersecurity Breakthrough Award winner in the IaaS category and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing. To learn more about Fugue, visit www.fugue.co.



