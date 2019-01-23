Global Sodium Sulfate Market to attain valuation of US42.62 Mn by 2025 – TMR

Global Sodium Sulfate Market: Newer Application Areas Compensate for Waning Demand in Conventional Applications, finds TMR

Albany, New York, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A business intelligence study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) observes the global market for sodium sulfate features a fragmented vendor landscape due to a large number of global and local players.

Alkim Alkali Kimya A.S., Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG, Elementis plc, Minera De Santa Marta, Si Chuan Hongya QingYiJiang Sodium Sulphate Co. Ltd., Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals Inc., Sodium Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, Birla Cellulose, Cooper Natural Resources, Lenzing Group, S.A. Sulquisa, Searles Valley Minerals, Grupo Industrial Crimidesa S.L., and XinLi Chemical are to name key players in the global sodium sulfate market .

The TMR report estimates that the sodium sulfate market will display a lackluster 3.8% CAGR for the forecast period between 2017 and 2025, for the market to be valued at US42.62 mn by 2025 from US$1.89 mn in 2016. In terms of type of source, the segments into which the sodium sulfate market is bifurcated are synthetic and natural. Of the two, natural segment of the market holds the leading share at present. The natural segment is anticipated to continue to remain dominant in the upcoming years. The various segments into which the sodium sulfate market is divided based on application are soaps & detergents, textiles, carpet cleaners, kraft pulping, glass, and others.

/EIN News/ -- Request A Sample of Global Sodium Sulfate Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=16742

On the basis of geography, the key segments into which the global sodium sulfate market is divided are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among them, Asia Pacific currently holds the leading market share. The region also displays the leading growth rate amongst all. In the years ahead too, the region is likely to hold on to its dominant position on the back of expansion of chemical industries and rising demand for sodium sulfate from a host of end-use industries in the emerging economies of China and India.

Request For Multiple Chapters: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=MC&rep_id=16742

Flourishing Automobile and Construction Industry a Boon for Market

Majorly fuelling the global market for sodium sulfate is the growth of soap and detergent industry. This is mainly because sodium sulfate is used as a diluting agent and as fillers in detergents and soaps. Also, fuelling demand for sodium sulfate in the flourishing construction and automotive industry. Sodium sulfate is used as a fluxing agent in glass making to serve the demand for high quality glass for automobiles and buildings. This is because sodium sulfate helps to eliminate small air bubbles and defects during casting and blowing processes, says the lead analyst of the study.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=16742

Substitutes Challenge Growth

Providing headwinds to the sodium sulfate market is emergence of substitute compounds such as zeolites, emulsified sulphur, sodium silicates, sodium carbonate, and caustic soda. These substitutes serve the demand from several end-use industries that conventionally displayed demand for sodium sulfate. Despite the declining use of sodium sulfate in several end-use industries, newer application areas are coming to the fore. Among the newer applications of sodium sulfate, widespread use during the bleaching of kraft pulp and as a dyeing agent in textile making are prominent ones.

Browse Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/sodium-sulfate-market.htm

Apart from this, distinct physical and chemical properties of sodium sulfate make them preferable over substitutes for several applications. For example, sodium sulfate displays the unique property to store heat and is thus seen to witness rapid uptake in the battery industry.

The review presented here is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled “Sodium Sulfate Market (Source - Natural and Synthetic; Application - Soaps and detergents, Kraft Pulping, Textiles, Glass, Carpet Cleaners, Food Preservatives, and Oil Recovery) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

The global sodium sulfate market is segmented as follows:

Global Sodium sulfate Market, by source

Natural

Synthetic

Global Sodium Sulfate Market, by application

Soaps & detergents

Kraft pulping

Textiles

Glass

Carpet Cleaners

Others (Food preservatives, Oil recovery, etc.)

Browse Chemicals and Materials Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market (Application - Polyesters, Polyamides, Polycarbonates, Plasticizers) : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/furandicarboxylic-acid-market.html

Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cast-polypropylene-packaging-films-market.html

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market (Application - Unsaturated Polyester Resin, Hydrocarbon Resin, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Elastomers, Cyclic Olefin Polymer (COP) and Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC), Poly DCPD, Pesticide, and Flame Retardant): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dicyclopentadiene-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://cmfenews.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.