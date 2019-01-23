II-VI Incorporated Introduces Red Lasers for Workpiece Alignment in Multi-kilowatt Fiber Laser Systems

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in high power semiconductor lasers, today announced the introduction of its red lasers for workpiece alignment in multi-kilowatt fiber laser systems.



II-VI’s red lasers can maintain a tightly controlled high output power of 350 mW to within 2% while under the presence of up to 5 W of reflected optical power. The design ensures a controlled and reliable process in applications such as welding, cutting, brazing and laser additive manufacturing.





“Leveraging our core competency in high power semiconductor laser packaging, this red laser adds innovative optics that enable its unique performance in output power stability,” said Chris Koeppen, Vice President of II-VI Industrial Laser Group. “Our new red laser improves process performance and reduces down time and maintenance cost of multi-kilowatt fiber laser systems.”

II-VI offers one of the broadest portfolios of merchant products for all laser technology platforms employed in macro and micro materials processing , including light cables, scan lenses, processing heads and related accessories. From ultraviolet to the far-infrared, II-VI markets industry leading seed lasers, pump lasers, laser optics and crystals for high power fiber lasers, disk lasers and direct diode lasers.

II-VI will showcase its broad portfolio of engineered materials, lasers and optics, for materials processing , life sciences , consumer electronics and automotive applications at the following upcoming conferences:

SPIE BIOS Expo , San Francisco, CA, Feb. 2-3, 2019, Booth #8543 , on biomedical optics

, San Francisco, CA, Feb. 2-3, 2019, , on biomedical optics SPIE Photonics West , San Francisco, CA, Feb. 5-7, 2019, Booth #1840 , on photonics

, San Francisco, CA, Feb. 5-7, 2019, , on photonics EALA - European Automotive Laser Applications 2019, Bad Nauheim, Germany, Feb. 12-13, 2019, Booth #3 , on laser-based processes for future car body productions

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

