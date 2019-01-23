NetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s Proprietary Technology Levels Field with Big Players in Bioscience

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “Definitive Agreement Marks Milestone for Alternative Nicotine Delivery Options,” featuring Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE:LXX) (OTCQX:LXRP) .



The answer lies in Lexaria’s proprietary DehydraTECH technology . This technology has already demonstrated its ability to mask unpleasant flavors and speed up delivery of orally ingested nicotine in successful previous animal studies. Imagine the possibility of satisfying a nicotine craving in something as simple and unobtrusive as a cup of coffee.

“Lexaria Bioscience has repeatedly demonstrated the powerful effects of its patented DehydraTECH technology for enhancing the palatability and speed of onset of orally consumed bioactive substances such as nicotine,” said John Docherty, president of Lexaria Bioscience. “Laboratory research to date on oral nicotine formulations has been quite encouraging. We are very excited to advance the clinical phases of our comprehensive R&D program together with [ one of the world’s largest tobacco companies ] with a view to full commercial product development.”

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and quicker onset of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has ten patents granted in the USA and in Australia and has filed over 50 patent applications worldwide across ten patent families. Lexaria’s technology provides more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. Lexaria Nicotine LLC is a United States domiciled, majority-owned subsidiary of Lexaria Bioscience Corp., focused on reduced-risk nicotine solutions www.LexariaNicotineco.com . For more information, visit the company’s website at www.LexariaBioscience.com .

