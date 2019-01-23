Ritter Pharmaceuticals To Present at Noble Capital Markets’ Fifteenth Annual Investor/Equity Conference on January 28, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTTR) (“Ritter Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”), a developer of innovative therapeutic products that modulate the gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases with an initial focus on the development of RP-G28, a drug candidate with the potential to be the first FDA-approved treatment for lactose intolerance (LI), today announced that Andrew Ritter, CEO, will be a featured presenter at NobleConXV - Noble Capital Markets’ Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference on January 28th at the W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Mr. Ritter will provide an overview of the company's Phase 3 program in lactose intolerance, including its pivotal Phase 3 trial, “Liberatus” which is currently underway, and other important business highlights.



Ritter Pharmaceuticals expects to achieve major milestones in 2019, including the completion and data readout of its first pivotal phase 3 trial in lactose intolerance which is expected in the second half of 2019. In December 2018, the Company announced that it had reached the halfway-mark for enrollment in this trial. The 525-subject multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study continues to enroll on-time. Persons interested in participating in the Liberatus study may receive more information by visiting www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03597516) or by visiting www.liberatusstudy.com/clinical-research.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website at: www.ritterpharma.com . The webcast and presentation will be archived on the company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.ritterpharma.com, @RitterPharma) develops innovative therapeutic products that modulate the gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, RP-G28, has the potential to become the first FDA-approved treatment for lactose intolerance, a condition that affects millions worldwide. RP-G28 is in Phase 3 clinical development with its first Phase 3 clinical trial, known as “Liberatus,” currently underway. The Company is further exploring the therapeutic potential that gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing a variety of diseases including: gastrointestinal diseases, cancer, metabolic, and liver disease.



About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

2019 marks Noble Capital Markets’ 35th anniversary. The Company is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on emerging growth companies. In addition to NobleCon, Noble hosts numerous “non-deal” corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. In late 2018, Noble launched Channelchek.com which features advanced market data, institutional-quality research, balanced news, videos and podcasts covering more than 6,000 emerging growth companies. There is no cost for investors to join. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that express the current beliefs and expectations of Ritter Pharmaceuticals’ management. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could affect our actual results are included in the periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ritter cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

/EIN News/ -- Contacts

Investor Contact:

John Beck

310-203-1000

john@ritterpharma.com

Media Contact:

Jules Abraham

CoreIR

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.