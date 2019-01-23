GSX Solutions Welcomes David Jeffery as Director of Global Alliances

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSX Solutions , the leading provider of monitoring solutions for messaging, collaboration, and mobility applications, today announced its new hire; David Jeffery as Director of Global Alliances. With a mission to expand the channel, GSX provides analytics for Office 365 with insights on the end-user experience.

/EIN News/ -- David has been at the forefront of information technology for 20 years and has worked with some of the biggest companies in the world (SoftwareONE, checkpoint, Softchoice). Most recently, he managed the West Region cloud channel team for Ingram Micro, where he was responsible for driving the Managed Services revenue.

“David is the perfect fit for our ever-growing team. His extended knowledge of the US market will be a great asset to empower the GSX Channel program,” explained Gary Steere, COO at GSX. “We’re eager to invest even more time and resources into our relationship with Microsoft and continue pushing for smooth cloud adoption worldwide.”

While GSX has had a presence in North America for more than 10 years, this enhanced partner support, based in San Diego California, will help drive business growth and maximize success through Office 365 services shared expertise.

“GSX is in a unique position to boost Microsoft user confidence in the cloud. GSX gives customers the power to manage and control services in the cloud, hence unlocking more cloud consumption. It’s a win-win for all parties involved,” commented David Jeffery.

Find David on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-jeffery-5374461/

For information on GSX partner opportunities, please visit: https://www.gsx.com/partner



About GSX Solutions

GSX is a leading provider of Office 365 monitoring and management solutions. Our products help large organizations ensure optimal end user service delivery and ramp-up adoption. GSX Gizmo is the only solution that enables fast troubleshooting through a complete understanding of the service delivery across hybrid Office 365 deployments. For more information, please visit www.gsx.com

GSX Company Contact: marketing@gsx.com



