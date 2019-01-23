Telix Pharmaceuticals Launches illumet™ Microsite (Kit for the Preparation of 68Ga-PSMA)

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (“Telix Group”, “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or “molecularly-targeted radiation” (MTR), is pleased to announce the launch of an informational microsite for the Company’s illumet™ cold kit – illumet.com . IllumetTM is an investigational product for the preparation of 68Ga-HBED-CC-PSMA-11 (68Ga-PSMA). The website is designed to provide a focused information repository for clinical researchers interested in learning more about illumet™ and the preparation of 69Ga-PSMA.



Illumet™ is available for investigational use only as part of an FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) application. 68Ga-PSMA has been shown to illuminate prostate cancer cells expressing Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) with Positron Emission Tomography (PET). Oncologists, radiologists and nuclear medicine physicians around the globe have studied PSMA expression in thousands of prostate cancer patients using with PET imaging. The illumet™ solution makes the preparation of 68Ga-PSMA a highly accessible, cost-effective and streamlined process.

With the illumet™ kit, nuclear pharmacies can now prepare a sterile cGMP dose of 68Ga-PSMA at room temperature with no additional production hardware. Until now, synthesizer-based approaches have been used to produce 68Ga-PSMA, requiring specialized and costly infrastructure. The illumet™ solution delivers a rapid and reproducible preparation process via a single-use disposable kit, without the use of expensive or resource-intensive radiochemistry production systems.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (“Telix”) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or “molecularly-targeted radiation” (MTR). The company is headquartered in Melbourne with international operations in Brussels (EU), Kyoto (Japan) and Indianapolis (USA). Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage oncology products that address significant unmet medical need in renal, prostate and brain (glioblastoma) cancer. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com .

Important Information

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “US Securities Act”), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States, unless the securities have been registered under the US Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act is available. The illumetTM product referred to in this release has not obtained a marketing authorization in any jurisdiction, including the United States.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (US) Commercial Contact Nannette Rich VP of Sales & Marketing Email: nannette.rich@telixpharma.com

