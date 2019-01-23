Torchlight Energy to Participate at the Noble Financial 15th Annual Investor Conference

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) ("Torchlight" or "the Company"), today announced that management will present at the NobleCONXV Annual Investor / Equity Conference on Monday, January 28, 2019.

/EIN News/ -- NobleCONXV Annual Investor / Equity Conference

Date: Monday, January 28, 2019

Presentation Time: 3:30 a.m. ET (Studio 4)

Location: W Fort Lauderdale (401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304)

Webcast: http://noble.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/564ebb33f86846c0b868c4387f5580a21d

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Noble Capital Markets representative.

Please view Torchlight's website, www.torchlightenergy.com for additional information and available webcast of presentations.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

2019 marks Noble Capital Markets’ 35th anniversary. The Company is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on emerging growth companies. In addition to NobleCon, Noble hosts numerous “non-deal” corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. In late 2018, Noble launched Channelchek.com which features advanced market data, institutional-quality research, balanced news, videos and podcasts covering more than 6,000 emerging growth companies. There is no cost for investors to join. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Torchlight Energy

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH), based in Plano, Texas, is a high growth oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) company with a primary focus on acquisition and development of highly profitable domestic oil fields. The company has assets focused in West and Central Texas where their targets are established plays such as the Permian Basin. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.torchlightenergy.com .

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the Company's ability to obtain additional capital in the future to fund planned expansion, the demand for oil and natural gas, general economic factors, competition in the industry and other factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact



Derek Gradwell

MZ Group

SVP Natural Resources

Phone: 512-270-6990

Email: dgradwell@mzgroup.us

Web: www.mzgroup.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.