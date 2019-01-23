DesignCon 2019: eSilicon to demonstrate 7nm 56G DSP SerDes over 5-meter Samtec cable assembly

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSilicon, a leading provider of FinFET-class ASICs, market-specific IP platforms and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions, will team up with Samtec to demonstrate eSilicon’s 7nm 56G full-DSP SerDes over Samtec’s 5m ExaMAX® Backplane Cable Assembly.

eSilicon will also participate in Test Fixture Signal Integrity for 112G PAM-4: Lively Panel Discussion on the Top Design Rules.

SerDes Demonstrations: Samtec Booth 737

Wednesday-Thursday

January 30-31, 2019

Using Samtec ExaMAX Backplane Connector paddle cards and a 5m ExaMAX Backplane Cable Assembly, eSilicon will demonstrate the performance, flexibility and extremely low power consumption of its 7nm, 56G PAM4 and NRZ DSP-based long-reach SerDes.

Forward error correction (FEC)-free operation will be showcased across multiple channels, operation frequencies and modulation schemes, thanks to a very powerful and programmable real-time DSP-based equalization capability. Bit-error rate, eye diagram monitors and pulse response processing will be shown among many other capabilities.

Panel Discussion:

Test Fixture Signal Integrity for 112G PAM-4: Lively Panel Discussion on the Top Design Rules

Wednesday, January 30

10:00-10:45 AM

Panelists: Tim Horel, eSilicon; Scott McMorrow, Samtec; Al Neves, Wild River; Heidi Barnes, Keysight; Jason Ellison, Amphenol.

About DesignCon

January 29-31, 2019

Santa Clara convention Center

Santa Clara, Calif.

As the nation’s largest event for chip, board, and systems designers, DesignCon is a must-attend opportunity to share ideas, overcome challenges, and source solutions.

About eSilicon

eSilicon provides complex FinFET ASICs, market-specific IP platforms and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions. Our ASIC-proven, differentiating IP includes highly configurable 7nm 56G/112G SerDes plus networking-optimized 16/14/7nm FinFET IP platforms featuring HBM2 PHY, TCAM, specialized memory compilers and I/O libraries. Our neuASIC™ platform provides AI-specific IP and a modular design methodology to create adaptable, highly efficient AI ASICs. eSilicon serves the high-bandwidth networking, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G infrastructure markets. www.esilicon.com

Collaborate. Differentiate. Win.™

eSilicon is a registered trademark, and the eSilicon logo, neuASIC and “Collaborate. Differentiate. Win.” are trademarks, of eSilicon Corporation. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Sally Slemons

eSilicon Corporation

408-635-6409

sslemons@esilicon.com

Nanette Collins

Public Relations for eSilicon

617-437-1822

nanette@nvc.com



