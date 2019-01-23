Asia-Pacific Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2030

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market By Automation Level, By Component, By Vehicle Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia-Pacific semi & fully autonomous vehicle market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 22% by 2030



Almost all the leading automobile manufacturers are working towards enhancing safety features in their vehicles. Furthermore, governments of different countries are focusing on boosting development and adoption of new technologies in automotive industry, which is likely to positively influence Asia-Pacific semi & fully autonomous vehicle market in the coming years.



Additionally, rising number of road accident cases is further likely to propel demand for autonomous vehicles as they are capable of reducing the risk of collision.



Some of the major players operating in Asia-Pacific semi & fully autonomous vehicle market include



BMW AG

General Motors Co.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Ford Motor Company

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Volkswagen AG

Tesla Motors Inc.

Volvo Car Corporation

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) NV

Hyundai Motor Company

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Asia-Pacific Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Automation Level (Level 0, Level 1, Level 2, Level 3 & Level 4/5)

4.2.2. By Component (Embedded Systems, Cameras, Radars, Lidars & Others)

4.2.3. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles)

4.2.4. By Country

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

4.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Component)

4.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

4.6. Asia-Pacific Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Country Analysis

4.6.1. China Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook

4.6.2. Japan Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook

4.6.3. South Korea Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook

4.6.4. Singapore Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Challenges



6. Market Trends & Developments



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Strategic Recommendations



