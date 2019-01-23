India Cloud Storage Market Forecast & Opportunities to 2023 - Market is Projected to Grow to $1.7 Billion
India cloud storage market is projected to grow to $1.7 billion by 2023
Number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which employ approximately 40% of the Indian workforce, is growing at a rapid pace across the country.
The ongoing IT transformation is pushing SMEs towards cloud adoption, thereby generating huge demand for cloud storage across the country. Anticipated growth in the market can also be attributed to growing investments in 4G and 5G networks coupled with booming FinTech sector in India.
Moreover, with government policies being drafted to store cloud data within the country, the market is expected to register strong growth during the forecast period.
Some of the major players operating in India cloud storage market are
- Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL)
- Microsoft Corporation India Pvt. Ltd.
- IBM India Private Limited
- Google India Pvt Ltd
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Pvt Ltd
- Dropbox Inc.
- VMware Software India Private Limited
- Cisco Systems (India) Private Limited
- Oracle India Private Limited
- CtrlS.com
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Split of Respondent, By Usage of Cloud Storage
4.2. Split of Respondent, By Plans for Increasing Data Storage
4.3. Split of Respondent, By End User
4.4. Split of Respondent, By Factors Affecting Cloud Storage Usage
4.5. Split of Respondent, By Challenges in Cloud Storage Usage
4.6. Split of Respondent, By Concerned Areas in Cloud Storage Usage
4.7. Split of Respondent, By Cloud Storage Provider
4.8. Split of Respondent, By Satisfaction of Cloud Storage Used
5. Global Cloud Storage Market Overview
6. India Cloud Storage Market Landscape
7. India Cloud Storage Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type (Solution and Service)
7.2.2. By Deployment Mode (Public, Private and Hybrid)
7.2.3. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs)
7.2.4. By End User (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Others)
7.2.5. By Region
7.2.6. By Company
8. India Cloud Storage Market Attractiveness Index
8.1. By Type
8.2. By Deployment Type
8.3. By Organization Size
8.4. By End User
8.5. By Region
9. India Public Cloud Storage Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type
9.2.2. By Organization Size
9.2.3. By End User
10. India Private Cloud Storage Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Type
10.2.2. By Organization Size
10.2.3. By End User
11. India Hybrid Cloud Storage Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Type
11.2.2. By Organization Size
11.2.3. By End User
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. India Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Competitive Benchmarking
16.2. Company Profiles
17. Strategic Recommendations
