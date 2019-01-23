India Cloud Storage Market Forecast & Opportunities to 2023 - Market is Projected to Grow to $1.7 Billion

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Cloud Storage Market By Type (Solution Vs Service), By Deployment Mode (Private, Public & Hybrid), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises Vs SMEs), By End User (IT & Telecom, BFSI & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India cloud storage market is projected to grow to $1.7 billion by 2023



Number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which employ approximately 40% of the Indian workforce, is growing at a rapid pace across the country.



The ongoing IT transformation is pushing SMEs towards cloud adoption, thereby generating huge demand for cloud storage across the country. Anticipated growth in the market can also be attributed to growing investments in 4G and 5G networks coupled with booming FinTech sector in India.



Moreover, with government policies being drafted to store cloud data within the country, the market is expected to register strong growth during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in India cloud storage market are



Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL)

Microsoft Corporation India Pvt. Ltd.

IBM India Private Limited

Google India Pvt Ltd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Pvt Ltd

Dropbox Inc.

VMware Software India Private Limited

Cisco Systems (India) Private Limited

Oracle India Private Limited

CtrlS.com

