$24.59 Bn Food Safety Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The food safety testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to reach USD 24.59 billion by 2023.



Food safety testing is a technical method of handling and storing food to prevent foodborne diseases. It is performed to supervise the quality of food and prevent unwanted incidents of foodborne illnesses, toxicity, or poisoning.



The growth in the food safety testing market is attributed to the worldwide increase in the number of outbreaks of foodborne illnesses, implementation of stringent food safety regulations, and globalization of food supply. Lack of coordination between market stakeholders and improper enforcement of regulatory laws & supporting infrastructure in developing countries act as restraints for the food safety testing market. The challenges faced by the market include lack of harmonization of food safety standards and high cost associated with the procurement of food safety testing equipment.



In this report, the food safety testing market has been studied on the basis of target tested, food tested, technology, and region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Food Safety Testing Market

4.2 Food Safety Testing Market: Major Countries/Regions

4.3 Europe: Food Safety Testing Market, By Targeted Tested and Country

4.4 Food Safety Testing Market, By Target Tested and Region

4.5 Food Safety Testing Market, By Technology, 2018 vs. 2023



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Global Outbreaks of Foodborne Illnesses

5.2.1.2 Globalization in Food Trade

5.2.1.3 Stringent Food Safety Regulations

5.2.1.4 Availability of Advanced Rapid Technology

5.2.1.5 Increase in Demand for Convenience and Packaged Food Products

5.2.1.6 Rise in Outbreaks of Chemical Contamination in Food Processing Industries

5.2.1.7 Rise in Consumer Awareness About Food Safety

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Coordination Between Market Stakeholders and Improper Enforcement of Regulatory Laws & Supporting Infrastructure in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements in the Testing Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Harmonization of Food Safety Standards

5.2.4.2 High Cost Associated With Procurement of Food Safety Testing Equipment



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Food Testing Industry

6.3 Value Chain Analysis

6.3.1 Input Market

6.3.2 Food Market

6.3.3 Distribution

6.4 Supply Chain Analysis

6.4.1 Upstream Process

6.4.1.1 R&D

6.4.1.2 Production

6.4.2 Midstream Process

6.4.2.1 Processing & Transforming

6.4.2.2 Transportation

6.4.3 Downstream Process

6.4.3.1 Final Preparation

6.4.3.2 Distribution

6.5 Upcoming Technologies in the Food Safety Testing Market

6.5.1 Microarray

6.5.2 Phages

6.5.3 Biochip

6.5.4 Biosensors

6.5.5 Flow Cytometry

6.5.6 Nmr

6.5.7 Nirs

6.5.8 Icp

6.6 Upcoming Trends Expected to Impact the Food Safety Testing Market

6.6.1 Food Safety on Traceability Systems and Food Diagnostics

6.6.2 Regulatory Impositions on GM Labeling

6.6.3 Introduction of Global Food Safety Initiative (Gfsi)

6.6.4 Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (Rasff) to Report Food Safety Issues

6.6.5 Food Safety Testing Laboratories and Laws & Legislations



7 Food Safety Testing Market, By Target Tested

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pathogens

7.2.1 E. Coli

7.2.1.1 Proper Food Safety Testing and Monitoring Hygiene Standards Can Limit the Incidences of E. Coli Food Poisoning

7.2.2 Salmonella

7.2.2.1 Undercooked Meat and Eggs Or Raw Dairy Products Have Been Responsible for Major Outbreaks of Salmonella Foodborne Illnesses

7.2.3 Campylobacter

7.2.3.1 Campylobacter Jejuni is the Most Common Cause of Bacterial Foodborne Illness in the North American Countries

7.2.4 Listeria

7.2.4.1 The Most Common Transmission Route of L. Monocytogenes is Via the Consumption of Contaminated Food

7.2.5 Other Pathogens

7.3 Pesticides

7.3.1 The Recent Technological Trend in Pesticides Testing (Rapid Testing) is Driving This Market for Conducting Tests for Food & Beverages

7.4 GMOS

7.4.1 Issues Associated With Gm Food Safety Have Led Gmo Testing to Be Made Mandatory in Several Countries

7.4.2 Approved Gm Varieties & Traits in the US

7.4.2.1 Gm Varieties, By Crop

7.4.2.2 Gm Varieties, By Trait

7.5 Mycotoxin

7.5.1 Mycotoxin Prevalence is A Problem Growing Worldwide as the Fungi Responsible Can Grow in Various Climatic Conditions

7.6 Allergens

7.6.1 With Increased Demand for Processed Food, the Incidences of Cross-Contamination With Allergens are Increasing

7.7 Heavy Metals

7.7.1 The Faulty Manufacturing Practices & Supply Chain Have Mandated the Good Manufacturing Practices in Several Countries to Prevent Heavy

7.8 Others



8 Food Safety Testing Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Traditional

8.2.1 Cultural Techniques Have Been the Tests of Choice for Both Ready-To-Eat Foods and Fresh Produce

8.2.2 Agar Culturing

8.3 Rapid

8.3.1 Convenience-Based

8.3.1.1 It Helps in Detection of Microorganisms Based on their Biochemical Reactions, Under Standard Growth Conditions

8.3.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (Pcr)

8.3.2.1 Real-Time Pcr Involves Large Molecules of Fluorescent Ethidium Bromide Monoazide Dye That Binds to the Dead Organisms and Prevents their Detection

8.3.3 Immunoassay

8.3.3.1 The Elisa Technique is Based on Protein's Characteristic of Binding to Specific Enzyme-Labeled Antibodies

8.3.4 Chromatography & Spectrometry

8.3.4.1 Inductively Coupled Plasma (Icp) is One of the Major Advancements of Mass Spectrometry



9 Food Safety Testing Market, By Food Tested

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

9.2.1 Fsis has Framed Regulations to Control the Contamination of Meat & Poultry Products in Slaughterhouses and Processing Plants

9.3 Dairy Products

9.3.1 Outbreak of Foodborne Illnesses is Occurred in Milk Due to Contaminated Containers in Dairy Farms and Excreta of Infected Animals

9.4 Processed Food

9.4.1 Foodborne Outbreak in Processed Food Products Can Be Controlled By Proper Hygiene & Sanitation Practices and Prevention of Cross-Contamination

9.5 Fruits & Vegetables

9.5.1 Good Agricultural Practices and Good Handling Practices are the Systems for Safe Production of Fresh Produce

9.6 Cereals & Grains

9.6.1 Cereals & Grains are Largely Contaminated With Pesticides and Mycotoxin

9.7 Others



10 Food Safety Testing Market, By Region



11 Regulations for the Food Safety Testing Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 International Body for Food Safety Standards and Regulations

11.2.1 Codex Alimentarius Commission (Cac)

11.3 Global Food Safety Initiative (Gfsi)

11.4 North America

11.4.1 US Regulations

11.4.1.1 Federal Legislation

11.4.1.1.1 State Legislation

11.4.1.1.2 Food Safety in Retail Food

11.4.1.1.3 Food Safety in Trade

11.4.1.1.4 Haccp Regulation in the US

11.4.1.1.5 US Regulation for Foodborne Pathogens in Poultry

11.4.1.1.6 Food Safety Regulations for Fruit & Vegetable Growers

11.4.1.1.7 GMO Regulations in the US

11.4.1.1.8 FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)

11.4.1.1.9 Labeling of GM Foods

11.4.1.1.10 Regulatory Guidance By the Fda for Aflatoxins

11.4.1.1.11 Pesticide Regulation in the US

11.4.2 Canada

11.4.3 Mexico

11.5 Europe

11.5.1 European Union Regulations

11.5.1.1 Microbiological Criteria Regulation

11.5.1.2 Melamine Legislation

11.5.1.3 General Food Law for Food Safety

11.5.1.4 GMOS Regulation

11.5.1.5 Regulations on Toxins

11.5.1.5.1 Ochratoxin A

11.5.1.5.2 Dioxin and PBCS

11.5.1.5.3 Fusarium Toxins

11.5.1.5.4 Aflatoxins

11.5.1.5.5 Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAH)

11.5.2 Germany

11.5.3 UK

11.5.3.1 Mycotoxin Regulations in the UK

11.5.4 France

11.5.5 Italy

11.5.6 Poland

11.6 Asia Pacific

11.6.1 China

11.6.1.1 Regulating Bodies for Food Safety in China

11.6.1.2 Major Efforts of China to Standardize Its Food Safety System

11.6.2 Japan

11.6.3 India

11.6.3.1 Food Safety Standards Amendment Regulations, 2012

11.6.3.2 Food Safety Standards Amendment Regulations, 2011

11.6.3.3 Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006

11.6.4 Australia

11.6.4.1 Food Standards Australia and New Zealand

11.6.5 New Zealand

11.6.5.1 GMOS Labeling Regulation in Asia Pacific

11.6.6 Indonesia

11.6.6.1 General Law for Food Safety

11.6.7 Regulations on Pesticides

11.6.8 Regulations on Mycotoxin in Food

11.6.9 Chemical Contaminants

11.6.10 Genetically Engineered Foods

11.6.11 Allergen: Regulations on Allergen Labeling in Food

11.7 Rest of the World

11.7.1 South Africa

11.7.1.1 International vs. Local Standards & Legislations

11.7.1.2 Private Standards in South Africa & the Requirements for Product Testing

11.7.2 Brazil

11.7.2.1 Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply (Mapa)

11.7.2.2 Ministry of Health (Ms)

11.7.3 Argentina



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking

12.3.1 Strength of Service Offering (For 25 Players)

12.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Players)

12.4 Food Safety Testing Market Share Analysis, By Key Player, 2018



13 Company Profiles



