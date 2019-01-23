APAC & North America Together Capture Above 3/5th Of The Global Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market, TBRC Finds

Global Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market Segmentation By Region Analysis

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market in 2018, accounting for nearly $6500 million or over 30% of the global total, Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Global Market Report 2018 from The Business Research Company shows. North America was the second largest region in the market in 2018, accounting for nearly $6300 million or over 30% of the global total. This makes Asia Pacific and North America dominate the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market. By 2021, it is the anesthesia and respiratory devices market in Asia Pacific that is forecast to grow at the highest rate globally, at over 5%, followed by North America at nearly 4%.

The growth of the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is related to two major trends –global increases in the number of surgical procedures and in the prevalence of conditions like asthma.

The number of surgical procedures is increasing in both developed and developing economies, owing to factors such as an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing health awareness and higher disposable household incomes. This in turn has led to a rise in the use of anesthesia and respiratory devices in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. In Asia Pacific, 85,437 million surgical procedures took place in China alone in 2017, and in North America, 51,786 million surgical procedures took place in the USA in that year. The use of anesthesia devices and disposables to cater to high number of surgical procedures supports the market growth in the two regions.

Respiratory devices are used by patients with respiratory disorders such as asthma. In 2014, the number of asthma patients in the major countries in Asia Pacific and North America was 64 million and 27 million respectively. The high number of patients suffering from respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) was due to prevailing high levels of air pollution in the two regions, especially in Asia Pacific.

