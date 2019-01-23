Global IoT in Education Markets, 2018-2023: Potential Growth Opportunities for System Integrators & Declining Cost of Connectivity and Connected Devices

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT in Education Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions & Services), End User (Academic Institutions & Corporates), Application (Learning Management, Classroom Management, Administration Management, Surveillance), Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global IoT in education market size is expected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2018 to USD 11.3 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.8% during the forecast period.



The IoT in education market is fragmented with a large number of intermediaries involved in the market. The IoT in education value chain comprises various vendors, such as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), platform providers, solution and software providers, service providers, and system integrators. The OEMs build hardware, such as sensors, tags, gateways, and actuators; and software (embedded operating system, software platform, and security software). The IoT platform providers are involved in offering development and management platforms, using which vendors across the education industry can build and manage various apps, solutions, and networks. They also manage their devices using these platforms.



The application and solution providers offer various types of IoT solutions that can be integrated with connected devices. IoT solutions include network management, content management and analytics, device management, application management, and security management. The service providers provide a platform that relays information to smart devices and distributes information. This stage involves a cloud service platform and the application developers. The major technology vendors include IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. The service providers manage the entire life cycle of devices and the installed solutions. Simultaneously, they also provide services, such as deployment and system integration, support and maintenance, and consulting services. The solutions/services reach the end users through integrators or service providers.



The driving factors in the IoT in education market are the increased use of connected devices in the education industry, rapid adoption of eLearning, and the availability of cloud-based solutions and applications. The increasing number of cyber-attacks on educational institutes and the lack of industry standards and interoperability are the restraints for the market growth. The gamification of the educational industry and the increased spending on the industry as a percentage of GDP presents huge opportunities in the IoT in education market.



The report also contains the competitive landscape and profiling of the major technology vendors, such as Google LLC (Google), Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), Oracle Corporation (Oracle), Intel Corporation (Intel), Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco), SAP SE (SAP), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei), Arm Holdings (Arm), Unit4 N.V. (Unit4), and Samsung Electronics (Samsung).



These companies have adopted various strategies, such as are mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product developments, to cater to the growing demand for IoT in education solutions and simultaneously strengthen their positions in the market. Such growth strategies have also been tracked and mentioned in the report.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global IoT in Education Market

4.2 Market By Component, 2018 vs 2023

4.3 Market By Solution, 2018 vs 2023

4.4 Market By End User, 2018 vs 2023

4.5 Market By Application, 2018 vs 2023

4.6 Market Market Share Across Regions, 2018

4.7 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Use of Connected Devices in the Education Industry

5.2.1.2 Rapid Adoption of Elearning

5.2.1.3 Availability of Cloud-Based Solutions and Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Cyber-Attacks on Educational Institutes to Raise the Concern for Data Security and Privacy

5.2.2.2 Lack of Industry Standard and Interoperability

5.2.2.3 Lack of Resources and Infrastructure in Developing Industries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Gamification of the Educational Industry

5.2.3.2 Increasing Expenditure in the Education Industry as A Percentage of GDP

5.2.3.3 Potential Growth Opportunities for System Integrators

5.2.3.4 Declining Cost of Connectivity and Connected Devices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Inability to Manage Real-Time and Unstructured Data

5.2.4.2 Reluctance of Adopting New Technologies By Educational Institutes

5.3 Use Cases and Regulatory Implications

5.3.1 IoT in Education Market: Use Cases

5.3.1.1 Use Case: Scenario 1

5.3.1.2 Use Case: Scenario 2

5.3.1.3 Use Case: Scenario 3

5.3.1.4 Use Case: Scenario 4

5.3.1.5 Use Case: Scenario 5

5.4 IoT in Education Ecosystem

5.5 Regulatory Implications

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.2 Right to Education

5.5.3 National Science Education Standards

5.5.4 International Standard Classification of Education

5.5.5 European Network for Quality Assurance in Higher Education

5.5.6 Australian Education Act

5.5.7 Education Services for Overseas Students Act

5.5.8 Fundamental Law of Education

5.5.9 Compulsory Education Law of the People's Republic of China

5.5.10 South African Schools Act, No. 84 of 1996

5.5.11 The Education Act 2011

5.5.12 Every Student Succeeds Act

5.5.13 Funds for Maintenance and Development of the Fundamental Education and Valorization of Teaching



6 IoT in Education Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Rapid Digitalization in Asia Pacific

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Requirement of Highly Customized Solutions and the Need to Focus on Core Operations



7 IoT in Education Market, By Hardware

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Interactive Whiteboards

7.2.1 Need for Engagement Between Teachers and Students to Increase the Use of Interactive Whiteboards

7.3 Tablets and Mobile Devices

7.3.1 Increasing Adoption of BYOD Concept Among Institutes

7.4 Displays

7.4.1 Interactive Learning to Be A Primary Aspect for Educational Institutes

7.5 Security and Video Cameras

7.5.1 Schools to Be Responsible for Safety and Security of Students

7.6 Attendance Tracking Systems

7.6.1 Stringent Attendance Policies of Various Universities to Drive Attendance Tracking Systems

7.7 Others



8 IoT in Education Market, By Solution

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Network Management

8.2.1 Network Management is Used to Enhance Service Delivery, Minimized Risk and Reduced Operating Costs

8.3 Content Management and Analytics

8.3.1 Increasing Significance of Online Education Content in Educational Institutions

8.4 Device Management

8.4.1 Increasing Connected Devices in Classrooms

8.5 Application Management

8.5.1 Need for Managing Various Applications

8.6 Security Management

8.6.1 Increasing Number of Cyber-Attacks on Educational Infrastructure



9 IoT in Education Market, By Service

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Training and Consulting

9.2.1 Lack of Skilled Resources in the Education Industry

9.3 Deployment and Integration

9.3.1 The Need to Ease Complexities While Deploying Solutions in an Educational It Infrastructure

9.4 Support and Maintenance

9.4.1 The Need for 24/7 Access to Learning, Course Content, and Applications



10 IoT in Education Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Academic Institutions

10.2.1 K-12

10.2.1.1 The Need to Reduce Interaction Gaps Between Educators, Students, and Parents

10.2.2 Higher Education

10.2.2.1 High Demand for Elearning in the Higher Education Sector

10.3 Corporates

10.3.1 Inability of Traditional Methods to Effectively Engage Employees



11 IoT in Education Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Learning Management System

11.2.1 Smart Learning to Be A New Important Tool in the Education Industry

11.3 Classroom Management

11.3.1 Interactive Classrooms to Enhance the Learning and Development in the Education Industry

11.4 Administration Management

11.4.1 Administration Management to Improve Planning, Organization, Direction, Coordination, and Evaluation of Strategies

11.5 Surveillance

11.5.1 Security of Students and Academic Building Premises to Be the Foremost Priority in Educational Institutions

11.6 Others



12 IoT in Education Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Top Players in the IoT in Education Market

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 New Service/Product Launches

13.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

13.3.3 Business Expansions



14 Company Profiles

14.1 IBM

14.2 Cisco

14.3 Intel

14.4 Google

14.5 AWS

14.6 Oracle

14.7 Microsoft

14.8 Huawei

14.9 Samsung

14.10 SAP

14.11 Arm

14.12 Unit4



15 Key App Providers

15.1 Introduction

15.2 School Administration

15.2.1 Learnzillion

15.2.2 Brightwheel

15.2.3 Certica Solutions

15.2.4 Examity

15.3 Next-Generation Schools

15.3.1 Knowre

15.3.2 Altschool

15.3.3 Quad Learning

15.3.4 Cuemath

15.4 Learning Solution

15.4.1 Galvanize

15.4.2 Littlebits

15.4.3 Itutorgroup

15.4.4 Voxy

15.5 Career Development

15.5.1 Fullbridge

15.5.2 Simplilearn

15.5.3 Grovo

15.5.4 Edupristine

15.6 Learning Analytics Vendors

15.6.1 Echo360

15.6.2 Brightbytes

15.6.3 Vitalsource

15.6.4 Panorama Education

15.7 Learning Management System Vendors

15.7.1 Knewton

15.7.2 Smart Sparrow

15.7.3 Freshgrade

15.7.4 Schoology

15.8 Course Materials and Study Tools

15.8.1 Grammarly

15.8.2 Quizlet

15.8.3 Newsela

15.8.4 Betterlesson



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xmrsr2/global_iot_in?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Internet of Things and M2M



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.