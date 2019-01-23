SurveyMonkey Hires Google and Facebook Alum Joe Cummiskey to Fuel International Growth

New sales leader brings over a decade of international markets expertise to expand company's enterprise sales in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey, (Nasdaq: SVMK) a leading global survey software company, today announced the hire of international sales leader Joe Cummiskey as senior director of enterprise sales in EMEA. In his new role, Cummiskey will build and lead SurveyMonkey’s sales organization in the region as part of the company’s growth strategy and investment in expanding its international footprint and accelerating enterprise sales.



/EIN News/ -- “Joe has more than a decade of experience scaling global sales organizations for top technology companies, and I’m thrilled that he will be joining our team,” said John Schoenstein, chief sales officer at SurveyMonkey. “We have a strong international presence and brand awareness, but just over a third of our revenue comes from customers outside of the United States. We see a significant opportunity to expand this share over the next several years, and Joe’s expertise will help us quickly gain momentum and grow sales-assisted revenue in our key international markets.”

Over the past two years, SurveyMonkey has expanded its platform to serve organizations, with enterprise-grade features in privacy, security, collaboration and compliance, while adding integrations with systems of record including Salesforce, and business-critical collaboration tools including Slack and Microsoft. The company also developed its proprietary Customer 360 technology and a sales-assisted strategy that enables it to expand SurveyMonkey Enterprise deployments, accelerate paying user growth and increase both monetization and retention within organizations.

Based in the company’s Dublin office, Cummiskey will drive adoption and usage of the SurveyMonkey platform among mid-market and enterprise organizations across EMEA. He will hire and oversee a growing team of sales and business development managers out of Dublin, helping the company grow its base of international enterprise customers over the next several years by investing in and growing its sales team.

Before joining SurveyMonkey, Cummiskey was responsible for leading international sales departments at Google and Facebook. As head of sales for the Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan business for Facebook, he launched and drove its agency program in Turkey and Sub-Saharan Africa. Prior to joining Facebook, Cummiskey held various roles in Google’s Dublin headquarters building the company’s European operations, with a special focus on emerging markets and the Middle East.

About SurveyMonkey:

Founded in 1999, SurveyMonkey changed the way people gather feedback by making it easy for anyone to create their own online surveys. Today, SurveyMonkey’s mission is to power curious individuals and organizations to measure, benchmark and act on the opinions that drive success. The company’s People Powered Data platform enables conversations at scale to deliver impactful customer, employee and market insights. SurveyMonkey’s 750+ employees are dedicated to fueling the curiosity of over 16 million active users globally.



