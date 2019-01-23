ValueSelling Associates Congratulates Finalists in the 13th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

2019 Stevie Winners demonstrate success from using the ValueSelling Framework®

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eleven-year sponsor ValueSelling Associates congratulates all the finalists vying for top honors in the 13th Annual Stevie®Awards for Sales & Customer Service, where winners will be announced February 22 in Las Vegas.



/EIN News/ -- Seven of these nominees use the ValueSelling Framework®, a sales methodology proven to generate measurable success in sales and revenue growth. They are Adaptive Insights (a Workday Company), Adobe, Evergage, FMT Consultants, Hanzo, Pure Storage and ServiceNow. Stevie® finalists received an average score of 7.25 or greater out of 10 by over 150 judges around the globe.

Leading providers of the ValueSelling Framework that are finalists for Sales Training Practice of the Year and/or Sales Consulting Practice of the Year, include: PJ Nisbet & Associates Ltd. and Visualize, Inc., a four-time Grand Stevie Award winner.

In addition, ValueSelling’s Chad Sanderson, host of the B2B Revenue Executive Experience podcast is up for Social Selling Initiative of the Year. The B2B Revenue Executive Experience podcast is dedicated to helping executives train their sales and marketing teams to optimize growth, by giving them the insight, skills and tools to win in a B2B marketplace. Episodes feature thought leaders and practitioners, discussing topics such as value selling, B2B sales, sales enablement, sales performance, marketing enablement, increasing revenue, increasing margins, increasing market share, sales strategies and more.

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during an awards banquet on Friday, February 22, at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. The annual business awards honor organizations worldwide for their achievements in sales, customer service and call center professionals. This year’s finalists were chosen from more than 2,700 nominations and determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees.

“With each passing year, the bar gets continually raised in the sales and customer service categories,” said Julie Thomas, President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “We are proud to see these sales organizations gain national recognition for the outstanding results they’ve achieved by adopting the ValueSelling Framework. And, we look forward to celebrating their successes at the Las Vegas gala.”

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates, a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® is a proven formula that simplifies the complex B2B sale, and the Vortex Prospecting™ program provides a repeatable process that increases connections and conversations to the revenue pipeline. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations grow revenue and increase productivity. Since 1991, thousands of professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement and consulting to drive sales results. For more information, visit: www.valueselling.com .

